Jonny Bairstow is still unsure if he can force his way into England's first-choice Champions Trophy XI despite delivering another reminder of his brilliant limited-overs batting in the series-sealing victory over Ireland at Lord's.

Ireland captain William Porterfield was among those wondering at Bairstow's current bit-part status in a team soon to return to full capacity with the addition of Indian Premier League stars Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes.

It is hard to see how Bairstow can make a much more compelling case than with the unbeaten 72 from just 44 balls which propelled England to 328 for six on Sunday, following half-centuries too from captain Eoin Morgan (76) and Joe Root (73) in their stand of 140.

Bairstow, who has also had to come to terms with losing the wicket-keeping gloves in this Royal London Series to Sam Billings in Buttler's absence, then took over in a blistering partnership of 88 in under eight overs with his fellow Yorkshireman Adil Rashid.

After England defended their total with ease to clinch a 2-0 success, despite an admirable 82 from Porterfield in Ireland's 243 all out, Bairstow had plenty to smile about - but a tinge of understandable frustration too.

As for his chances of forcing his way into the Champions Trophy team next month after all, he said: "I'd like to hope so.

"It's something I've been targeting; I want to be a part of every England side going forward. We have a heck of a lot of talent in the group, but if I put in the performances then who knows? The rest is completely above me."

Losing the gloves to Billings was a tough blow to take.

"It's something I've worked very hard on, and when I have kept in the ODIs I'd like to think I've done pretty well," he added. "It's a case of taking the opportunity if it arises."

Asked how the decision was conveyed to him last week, Bairstow said: "It was just, 'Sam's keeping'. It was obviously desperately disappointing. But when selection is made ... it is what it is, and that's how you move forward.

Bairstow is surplus to requirements when everyone is available ( Getty )

"There are two ways of looking at it. When I was left out of the Test side, you either go back to Yorkshire and you hide or stand up and try and take it forward."

Porterfield for one has no doubt Test wicketkeeper Bairstow will not let England down if he does play in the mini-World Cup.

He said: "I'd love to have their headaches! You're looking at someone of his quality - and Stokes, Woakes, Buttler that are going to come into your first XI.

"It just shows the strength of English cricket. He's been banging down the door, probably as consistent as anyone over the last 18 months, getting big runs across the formats. I'm sure, given the opportunity, he'll do very well."

