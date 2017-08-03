At a ground where the outfield has been badly damaged by a recent Radiohead concert, England will be hoping they do not suffer the bends yet again in this fourth and final Test against South Africa.

Despite winning in style to take a 2-1 series lead at The Oval earlier this week, England have for too long had the life sucked out of them when they are seemingly on the rise.

Since the summer of 2015, when Australian Trevor Bayliss took over as coach, victory has been followed by defeat in Test cricket on no fewer than six occasions.

The most recent of those setbacks came at Trent Bridge last month, where England managed to follow a 211-run win at Lord’s with a 340-run hammering.

That levelled up the series at 1-1 with two to play but now Joe Root is hoping what appears certain to be an unchanged team can press home their advantage and seal what would represent England’s first home Test series win against South Africa since 1998.

“The message to the lads is to make sure we try to win this series 3-1,” said Root. “If weather is around, that shouldn’t affect the way approach things. It's all about making sure we do everything we can to win.

“Obviously it’s a new challenge, new surface against a side that are very good at bouncing back so we know that we can’t take anything for granted or take them lightly at any stage, but we are full of confidence all the same.”

Unsurprisingly for Manchester, the forecast over the coming five days is not promising. Any rain that does fall when the match starts tomorrow will take significantly longer to clear because of the damage inflicted by that Radiohead gig at the ground last month.

Sunlamps have been used to dry the affected areas in the run-up this Test and Root admitted the condition of the outfield is a concern.

“It is about being street-smart with it,” he said. “The outfield is not going to be 100 per cent and we will have to be quite clever about things. It is difficult to tell people not to play with 100 per cent in Test cricket. Whether they go about it slightly differently is up to them. It is definitely important they are made aware of it and there are no unnecessary injuries that occur.”

The performance at The Oval, where England batted patiently in difficult conditions to post what proved a match-winning first-innings total of 353 was a significant improvement on what they produced in the previous Test at Trent Bridge, where they were unable to bat out even 100 overs in the entire match.

Asked if that defeat in Nottingham proved a watershed for this group of players, Root said: “Maybe slightly. We weren’t good enough and I think it was important that we sat down after that and found a way to come back from that.

“The response the guys came up with was excellent. It’s obviously a new challenge this week, and a slightly different frame of mind going into it. There is no reason why we can’t do that again.”

Key to backing up that performance – and achieving back-to-back Test wins for only the fourth time under Bayliss – will be repeating that batting approach that proved so successful at The Oval.

“If we try and harness that and repeat that over and over we will give ourselves the best chance,” said Root. “If we can try and capture that and take that forward we will be a difficult side to beat.

“I think it’s important that we drive that forward and it’s not just a one-off thing.”

Root admits in an ideal world England would have a settled batting line-up by the time the Ashes series starts in November. “Moving forward that is something we will have to get nailed down before we go to Australia,” he says. “Hopefully we will stumble across it very quickly.”

Key to a settled top seven will be the identity of Alastair Cook’s opening partner. Keaton Jennings, the 11th man to fill that position since the retirement of Andrew Strauss five years ago, eased some of the pressure on his place with a dogged 48 in the second innings at The Oval.

But with Haseeb Hameed and Mark Stoneman waiting in the wings to replace him, the Durham opener will need runs this week in Manchester to retain his place ahead of the three-match series against the West Indies that starts later this month.

As for South Africa, they too are expected to stick with an unchanged team even though key bowler Vernon Philander, fully recovered from the stomach bug that restricted his participation during the last Test, is now struggling with a back injury.

“He’s got a tight back, but he should be okay,” said Faf Du Plessis, South Africa’s captain.

Probable teams for fourth Test:

England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Tom Westley, Joe Root (captain), Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Toby Roland-Jones, Stuart Broad, James Anderson.

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Heino Kuhn, Hashim Amla, Quinton De Kock, Faf Du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Vernon Philander, Chris Morris, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel.