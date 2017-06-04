England have called up Steven Finn to replace the injured Chris Woakes in their Champions Trophy squad.

Woakes suffered a side strain in Thursday's tournament opener against Bangladesh and is now a doubt for the Test series with South Africa that starts at the end of the month.

But Finn is the beneficiary, and the 28-year-old beanpole has been given another chance to cement himself in the national team.

Middlesex seamer Finn opened the bowling for England on their tour of the West Indies in the winter but has seen his 69 ODI caps come in fits and starts.

Toby Roland-Jones, Finn's county teammate, and Surrey's Tom Curran were considered as Woakes' replacement but England went with Finn's added experience.

England play New Zealand on Tuesday knowing a win will send them through to the semi-finals regardless of what happens in their final group game against the Australians at Edgbaston.