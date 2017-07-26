England are set to name three debutants in their team for the third Test against South Africa at The Oval as they search for a consistent winning formula ahead of this winter’s Ashes.

Tom Westley’s presence at No3, in for the injured Gary Ballance, was announced when the squad for this match – The Oval’s 100th Test - was named last Thursday.

There was also confirmation that Middlesex fast bowler Toby Roland-Jones will be another newcomer after Mark Wood was ruled out with the bruised left heel he sustained during England’s defeat in the second Test at Trent Bridge.

There is also likely to be a third change to the team thrashed by 340 runs in Nottingham last week - and another Middlesex debutant - as England look to bring in Dawid Malan.

Although captain Joe Root refused to be drawn on the issue, it is understood Malan, who impressed when making 78 on his T20 international debut against South Africa in Cardiff last month, is expected to replace spinner Liam Dawson.

It’s a move that would bolster a top seven that was badly exposed by South Africa’s seamers at Trent Bridge, where they were dismissed for 205 and 133 and failed to bat for 100 overs across both innings.

Malan would probably come into the team at No7. His presence, though, would ensure Moeen Ali drops down the order to eight and end the ridiculous claim from coach Trevor Bayliss that Dawson is England’s No1 spinner.

In truth, it’s a change England need to make given that after this match there will be just four Tests before this winter’s Ashes tour of Australia begins. The onus is on them then not just to get the right result at The Oval but also the selection.

This ground has been one where traditionally two spinners have proved the way to go. Yet England shouldn’t base their selection on the state of the pitch, but on whether they can envisage Dawson in their best XI come that first Ashes Test in Brisbane in November.

Quite frankly if Dawson is picked for the Ashes he is likely to be mauled by David Warner, Steve Smith and the rest of Australia’s batsmen. So a player who, based on the few occasions he has dealt with the media, has the charisma of a traffic bollard should be parked for good. Luckily, England appear ready to do just that.

That would leave the onus on England’s bowling to the tried-and-trusted partnership of James Anderson and Stuart Broad. Moeen’s spin is another potent weapon, witnessed by his ten-wicket haul in the series opener at Lord’s.

Roland-Jones will replace the injured Wood ( Getty )

However, Roland-Jones is not a seam bowler without promise. He may not have the pace of Wood, who England hope will be fit for the fourth Test at Old Trafford next week.

Yet the 29-year-old made an impressive ODI debut against South Africa at Lord’s earlier in the summer, when he took the wicket of Hashim Amla, a man who scored an unbeaten triple-hundred the last time these teams met at The Oval.

He has also been in excellent form for Middlesex these past two summers, averaging 27.04 with the ball in 2015 and 28.22 last year, when his final-day hat-trick against Yorkshire sealed the title for his county.

Root said: “Toby has had a fine couple of years and these are exciting times for anyone making their debut. I’m really excited for him and I’m sure he’ll be desperate to show everyone what he can do.”

There were also encouraging words for Westley, who has earned his call-up after a fine season for Essex in Division One of the Championship and an unbeaten century for England Lions in a tour match against South Africa last month.

At 28, Westley is the same age as Jonathan Trott was when he became the last No3 batsmen to make his debut at The Oval, scoring a century in the final Test of the 2009 Ashes.

That is a lot to live up to given England have still to replace Trott more than three years on from his retirement.

Dawson is likely to lose his place ( Getty )

Yet Westley’s chances of being on England’s flight to Australia this winter rest solely on his shoulders – if he scores runs in the final two matches of this series then he will be on it.

“He’s been very relaxed, worked hard and gone about his business,” said Root. “He’s scored runs against international sides, he’s been in the Lions for a long time and he’s been a consistent performer. So I’m really looking forward to him getting in and getting lots of runs as well.”

South Africa will make one change to their team, with fast bowler Kagiso Rabada coming back from the ban that saw him miss the second Test in place of Duanne Olivier. He will form a fearsome four-pronged seam attack alongside Vernon Philander, Morne Morkel and Chris Morris.

The strength of the tourists’ bowling makes them the favourites for this Test and to take a 2-1 series lead. Yet don’t count out an England side that have made inconsistency their hallmark, especially if their newcomers hit the ground the running.

Probable teams

England: Cook, Jennings, Westley, Root (captain), Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Stokes, Malan, Moeen, Roland-Jones, Broad, Anderson.

South Africa: Elgar, Kuhn, Amla, De Kock, Du Plessis (captain), Bavuma, Philander, Morris, Maharaj, Rabada, Morkel.