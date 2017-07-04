England and South Africa face their fair share of questions but it's the Proteas who will edge this series

Anticipation of such a big occasion, in such a big series, is something players from both sides will be contending with as the first Test of the English summer draws close. Beating England in their own back yard is one of the great challenges in the Test game, and this South African unit are charged with maintaining an unbeaten run here that stretches back to my first series as captain back in 2003.

To see one of this South African squad go past my 259 (still the highest score by an overseas player at Lords) would be an ideal start to a series in which I see South Africa’s batting performances being central to their chances of beating this England side.

Since 2012, several senior players have bowed out from both sides, but at their core there are still world class performers fighting the key battles. England will be keen to bounce back following a long break and a drubbing in India, a place in which few touring sides have excelled of late.

There are substantial question marks over specific positions in both sides. South Africa welcome some new faces, and England will be sweating over the success of Gary Ballance’s third berth in Test cricket, as well as the long-term fitness of Stuart Broad and James Anderson.

This is far from an under-par South African side, but this first game sees additional pressure heaped on their senior players. The cricketing press have highlighted Hashim Amla as the prize wicket, and his consistency as well as his ability to make match changing scores undoubtedly justify such a tag. Faf Du Plessis is a huge miss, having contributed so much with his own performances and the direction he’s given this side since taking over as captain.

England may well see Lords as an opportunity in that respect, a chance to strike an early blow and put South Africa on the back foot. However, their batsmen will have to combat the South African seam battery more effectively than they have previously. Morne Morkel and Vernon Philander are two of the best bowlers to left handers in the game, and England’s batting line up is full of them.

Gary Ballance is set to be put through his paces by the visitors (Getty)

One player who will be expecting a barrage is the newly recalled Ballance. You have to respect the guts he’s shown to force his way back in to the side again, however his fragility against top quality pace will see the likes of Morkel licking their lips at the chance to test his technique.

For South Africa, this series poses questions that are set to be answered in the midst of a very important series. The opening spot for instance, to be filled by Heino Kuhn, has been a problematic area in recent years.

Recalling the successful eras I played in, our opening partnerships were always solid and often compiled of two very different players possessing opposing skill sets. Dean Elgar and Kuhn has the potential to blossom in to such a partnership, but even with both into their 30s it’s a big ask of a player to manage their emotions in such an atmosphere.

Will Heino Kuhn be able to strike a fierce partnership with Dean Elgar? (Getty)

Elgar himself will be tested in this first game. His test will be a mental one. With so many other thoughts occupying his mind, maintaining focus on his own batting will go a long way to setting the tone for South Africa’s batting in the absence of their captain.

The key to success will be first inning runs, as this gives South Africa’s bowling unit the best chance to impart pressure and attack England. Another key factor in South Africa’s success will be the handling of their frontline spinner, Keshav Maharaj.

Alastair Cook and Joe Root during an England nets session (Getty)

The visitors will have to find a way to ensure Maharaj is introduced to the games early, which is essential to giving your seamers the rest they need to be able to come back fresh and bowl quickly throughout the day. If England get after him, that poses a potential problem.

I’m convinced that we’ll see a close set of games, with England keen to break South Africa’s unbeaten run both in England and in recent Test series. For South Africa, defeat would spell the end of fourteen years unbeaten on English soil.

Whether it’s my heart or my gut forming my prediction I’m unsure, but I see South Africa taking the series 2-1.