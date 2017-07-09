In front of a partisan crowd of 4,316 at Bristol, England defended 259 to beat Australia by 3 runs - their first victory against them at a World Cup since 1993.

England’s Jenny Gunn starred with bat and ball, hitting 39 and taking 2-54, holding her nerve as she bowled the final over with Australia still in with a chance until the final ball.

Gunn was delighted, saying: “It’s always brilliant to beat Australia - it’s an amazing feeling. To keep our nerve to get over the line is massive, especially after the loss of the first game against India, it just shows what we’re about in the game today.”

Electing to bat, England lost Lauren Winfield early, bringing Sarah Taylor to the crease. Taylor continued to bat like a woman who had made over 200 runs from her pervious two outings, seeing off Jess Jonassen with a pair of delicious cover drives, and then doing the same to Ellyse Perry, as England ended the powerplay 48-1 - 33 of those runs to Taylor. This time, however, Taylor couldn’t convert, edging Kristen Beams onto her stumps for 35.

Brunt battled to end unbeaten on 45 ( Getty )

It was very-much the story of the day for England’s batsmen, with Tammy Beaumont, Nat Sciver and Danielle Wyatt all getting starts, but none passing 50.

With 10 overs remaining, it was Australia who had the upper-hand - England finding themselves 184-6 with the two bowling all-rounders - Gunn and Katherine Brunt - at the crease.

Gunn was on just 9 when Australian keeper Alyssa Healy, niece of England’s former Ashes nemesis Ian, initially appeared to have taken a juggling catch; but a third-umpire review subsequently showed Healy had not been in control of the ball and Gunn was reprieved.

Gunn went on to make 39 in a partnership of 85 off 78 balls with Brunt (45*) turning what could have been a meagre total, into a defendable 259-8.

Lanning was bowled by Hartley on 40 ( Getty )

The Australian openers saw-out the powerplay at 42-0 with only one alarm - Bolton surviving an early review for caught behind, thanks to the Ultra Edge “snickometer” technology.

With England searching for wickets, captain Heather Knight turned to spinner Alex Hartley, who made the breakthrough, as Winfield took a wonderful diving catch to dismiss Beth Mooney.

Australia sent Ellyse Perry out ahead of Meg Lanning; but Lanning was soon out in the middle anyway, with Nicole Bolton caught behind by Taylor.

It was here perhaps that the game was lost by Australia. Needing over 5 an over, Lanning and Perry were content to amble along at 3-or-4, letting the rate creep up. The pair put on 57 off 81 balls before Hartley returned to bowl Lanning, coming down the pitch to a ball which dipped and hit middle stump.

England's bowlers began to turn the screw ( Getty )

Hartley should have had another soon after, only to look on in horror as new batsman Elyse Villani was fumbled by Anya Shrubsole at mid on.

With the run rate starting to get above a run a ball Australia need to push on, but Hartley, who finished with 2 wickets for just 31 runs, and the rest of the England bowlers kept turning the screw, and with wickets falling the run rate continuing to climb.

With 16 required from the final over, Jess Jonassen gave it her best shot, hitting two fours, but needing six off the final ball Jonassen could only find two and England celebrated a famous win.

The result leaves England needing to win just one of their two remaining games, against New Zealand on Wednesday or the West Indies next Saturday, to ensure qualification for the semi-finals.