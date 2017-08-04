Joe Root and Ben Stokes came to the rescue after England’s batting frailties were once again exposed by South Africa’s attack on an evenly-poised first day of this final Test.

After failures from Keaton Jennings, Tom Westley and Dawid Malan, Root and Stokes, England’s captain and vice-captain, both scored half-centuries to ensure their team remain in this contest.

The key contributions from the two biggest personalities in England’s dressing-room took the hosts to 260 for six by the close.

South Africa, who at 2-1 down need to win this final Test to square the series, will feel they are marginally ahead after removing Stokes for 58 in the penultimate over of the day.

However, England know they will have a significant advantage not having to bat last on an Old Trafford pitch that is already proving helpful to spin.

Root, in his first series as captain, once again underlined that the added responsibility has not diminished his powers with the bat.

His score of 52 here means he has now scored a half-century in each of his last 10 Tests, equalling the England record set by John Edrich.

Root equaled an England record ( Getty )

The Yorkshireman also became the third youngest batsman to reach 5,000 Test runs during this innings, with only Sachin Tendulkar and Alastair Cook ahead of him.

In all, Root now has 30 half-centuries in 57 Tests. Quite what England would do without him is anybody’s guess.

Root also proved to have the golden touch at the toss once again, winning his third of the series and opting to bat as he had done during his side’s previous wins at Lord’s and The Oval.

England were also boosted by the news before play that South Africa would be without key bowlers Vernon Philander and Chris Morris, who both suffered back spasms overnight.

Olivier was recalled to South Africa's Test side ( Getty )

Despite losing what now appears the inevitable wicket of out-of-form opener Jennings, England headed into lunch relatively happy on 67 for one.

Jennings’ place will now come under even further scrutiny after he edged the recalled Duanne Olivier behind on 17. In truth, he should have been dismissed on four but Kagiso Rabada spurned a simple caught and bowled chance.

After receiving five lives during his second-innings 48 in the last Test at The Oval, Jennings cannot argue luck is against him.

However, he simply looks out of his depth against this calibre of attack and surely now only a century during England’s second innings can save his Test career.

Jennings continues to look out of his depth ( Getty )

Cook, for whom Jennings is his 11th opening partner in five years, was at his curmudgeonly best as he shared a 57-run stand with Essex team-mate Westley.

But the former England captain fell for 46 when he edged spinner Keshav Maharaj behind 27 minutes after lunch.

Westley, on 29, followed shortly after when Quinton De Kock took his third catch of the day, diving spectacularly to his right to collect an edge off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada.

England, now 92 for three, were being expertly squeezed by Rabada and Maharaj, who reeled off five successive maiden overs between them.

Root was doing his best to rebuild the innings and survived a South Africa review for lbw on 19, with Rabada again the bowler, on umpire’s call.

Rabada bowled well ( Getty )

There was no let-off for Malan, though, when the Middlesex batsman chased a wide delivery from Morkel and edged to Faf Du Plessis at second slip.

It may only be Malan’s second Test but after scored of one and 10 on debut at The Oval, this innings of 18 was another disappointing return.

Root, accompanied by Stokes, had reached 34 by the time England went into tea on 147 for four.

He was given a life on 40 when he edged Morkel in between De Kock and Hashim Amla at first slip, with the wicketkeeper inexplicably failing to move for the catch.

And Root made sure he took full advantage, reaching his half-century in 91 balls with a single off Olivier.

Stokes helped to stabilize England ( Getty )

Despite his impressive sequence of 50-plus scores Root is acutely aware his failure to regularly convert those is the one thing that is stopping him from being among the very top echelons of modern batsmen.

This was another case in point, Olivier trapping England’s captain lbw on 52 as the hosts were reduced to 187 for five.

It was left to Stokes, ably assisted by Jonny Bairstow during a sixth-wicket stand of 65, to stabilise the innings once more, reaching his tenth Test half-century in 89 balls.

However, South Africa had the final say of a fascinating day’s play when Rabada removed Stokes on 58 with a brilliant yorker.

There is much work to do for England in the morning. Yet without the contributions of their big two they would be well behind in this match.