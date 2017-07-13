Pretty much every call made by Joe Root in his first Test as captain was spot on during England’s comprehensive win against South Africa at Lord’s.

From winning the toss, scoring 190 with the bat and his bowling changes, everything the Yorkshireman touched seem to come off.

However, the recall of Gary Ballance for a third and final chance at Test level, Root’s one big decision before the series, has so far yet to bear fruit.

Ballance saw off competition from the likes of Mark Stoneman, who is enjoying an excellent first season at Surrey, and Tom Westley, whose runs have helped Essex to the top of the County Championship.

Root has admitted for the first time that the call in favour of his Yorkshire team-mate, who averages more than 100 in four-day cricket this summer, was squarely down to him.

And even though Ballance made scores of just 20 and 34 at Lord’s, England’s captain believes the 27-year-old will repay his faith during the course of this four-match series against South Africa.

Speaking ahead of the start of the second Test at Trent Bridge today, Root said: “I take a lot of responsibility in the selection of the squad. There were a number of guys who were discussed but it was hard to look past the number of runs Gary has scored and the way he has scored them this season.

“He looks to me as if his game is in really good order and a big score is round the corner.

“Everyone’s philosophy on batting is slightly different. He just looks a lot more assured in himself and I honestly believe that he is not far away from making a really big score and he will be desperate to make his opportunity count this week.”

Ballance is on his third and final chance for England (Getty)

Asked whether the decision to recall Ballance at No3 came before or after he had made the call to drop himself down the order to four, Root said: “I do think that me batting at four is where I get the best out of myself so I thought it was important I made that decision first and foremost.

“Looking at Gary, all his success for England and his best scores have come batting at No.3. I think that is where we have had the best out of him in the past and there’s no reason why he can’t do that again in this series.”

England will be confident of continuing their good record at Trent Bridge – where they are unbeaten in seven Tests – as they look to take a 2-0 lead in the series.

Memories of their last Test in Nottingham, when Stuart Broad took a staggering eight for 15 as Australia were routed for 60 during the 2015 Ashes are still fresh.

And Root is looking forward to unleashing a four-pronged pace attack led by Broad and James Anderson, the most prolific bowler in Tests at this ground with 53 wickets in eight matches.

“I think Stuart’s excited to get another opportunity to bowl on his home ground,” said Root, who will also have Mark Wood and Ben Stokes at his disposal.

“It will be nice for them to be wrestling each other to bowl. That might be a challenge in itself, making sure I pick the right occasion for them to bowl but I suppose that is the art of captaincy. It’s something I’m not expecting to get right straightaway but I will go with whatever I feel is right.”

South Africa’s own record at Trent Bridge, where they have not won since 1951, is poor.

Their cause is not aided by the absence of their most exciting fast bowler, Kagiso Rabada banned for racking up too many disciplinary points.

At least Faf Du Plessis, their captain, is back after missing the Lord’s Test to attend the birth of his first child in South Africa.

Root is looking forward to deploying his four-man pace attack (Getty)

Du Plessis confirmed Duanne Olivier, the leading wicket-taker in South African domestic first-class cricket last year, will come in for Rabada. JP Duminy has been dropped to accommodate the captain’s return, while one further change could see the bowling all-rounder Chris Morris replace Theunis De Bruyn.

It means South Africa will not be able to adhere to their quota system, which requires them to field six ‘players of colour’, including two black Africans.

“That’s through a season,” said Du Plessis. “With the challenges we are facing now it wouldn’t be possible. For me it was important to get that out and make it public knowledge.”

Du Plessis has also taken hope from the fact South Africa caused England to collapse in both innings at Lord’s even if they didn’t take full advantage on either occasion.

“That’s something that is not being mentioned enough - there were times that England found themselves under pressure,” he said. “The disappointing thing was just how quickly they got out of it.

“When they threw a punch back at us we just sat back and let it happen, expecting something to change and it never did and that is where we let the game slip.”

England: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Gary Ballance, Joe Root (captain), Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Liam Dawson, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Mark Wood

South Africa (Probable): Dean Elgar, Heino Kuhn, Hashim Amla, Faf Du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Quinton De Kock (wicketkeeper), Chris Morris, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Duanne Olivier, Morne Morkel.