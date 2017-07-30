Keaton Jennings failed to take his last chance with yet another missed opportunity here at the Oval leaving his Test career hanging in the balance.

With the game firmly in England’s grasp all eyes were on the under-fire opener to see if he could arrest his recent slide. In the nine innings that have followed that majestic maiden hundred in Mumbai seven months ago the Durham man has passed 50 only once and reached double figures just twice more. His 48 here, while a significant improvement, is unlikely to save him when these two sides renew acquaintances in just five days’ time.

Tom Westley, on the other hand, looks to have an altogether brighter future on this stage and brought up a hard-fought and nuggety maiden Test 50 and alongside Joe Root pushed England’s lead beyond 330 as they near the inevitable declaration sometime later this afternoon.

Kagiso Rabada celebrates taking the wicket of Keaton Jennings on day four (Getty)

The hosts resumed ahead by 252 but found the early going tough with the excellent Kagiso Rabada keeping things tight and with clouds overhead ball was beating bat regularly with Morne Morkel equally dangerous from the other end. The changeable conditions meant batting flitted from comfortable to challenging and back again as both Jennings and Westley struggled to start in the manner they perhaps meant to go on.

Jennings, dropped early yesterday, appeared renewed this morning and with sun breaking through the grey stepped on the accelerator to move towards his half-century. But with the milestone tantalizingly close he failed to adequately deal with a vicious Rabada bouncer and fended it tamely to Chris Morris at gully. His face said it all as he departed and you wonder whether he will see Old Trafford next time out with Mark Stoneman, so impressive on this very ground this season, waiting menacingly in the wings.

Tom Westley's maiden Test half-century helped see England's lead go beyond 330 before lunch (Getty)

Captain Root replaced him at the crease and after an uncharacteristic slow start moved through the gears almost effortlessly. Westley for his part continued to be more circumspect in adding to his overnight 28 but there was time before lunch for the Essex man to pass his half century, brought up with an exquisitely timed flick to the midwicket boundary, a shot that belies the talent that should see him flourish at this level for years to come.