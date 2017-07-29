England bowled South Africa out and started to build their way towards an imposing lead during the third morning at the Oval.

Alastair Cook and Keaton Jennings guided England to 20 without loss at an early, rain-enforced lunch, 198 runs ahead. That should give England a platform to bat towards a declaration this afternoon but with heavy run forecast later today, England will likely have to bat for much of Sunday as well.

Vernon Philander spent much of Friday in hospital but he came out to bat this morning and then still bowled well, and should have had an early wicket. One very good ball took Jennings’ outside edge but flew through Dean Elgar’s hands at third slip. Jennings, who got a duck in the first innings, has at least avoided that this time, but he still does not look confident.

The drizzle started to come in soon after and with 15 minutes left of the first session the players were taken off the field, and lunch was taken early. The weather will have to improve for play this afternoon.

The first hour of the morning had been about South Africa steadily chipping away at England’s lead, recovering after a disastrous Friday afternoon. Having been 61 for seven yesterday, Temba Bavuma and the tail did remarkably well to rescue their position to finish on 175 all out. That gave England a first-innings lead of 178, which is certainly less bad than it could have been.

Joe Root started with Stuart Broad and Toby Roland-Jones, the hero of Friday, but they struggled to make early inroads. Bavuma was as compact and organised as ever and Morkel was not reluctant to go after anything wide or short.

When England got a chance it came from Bavuma, who drove at a wide one from Broad only for Stokes, diving to his left, to drop a very sharp chance at gully. When Bavuma played a safer drive square of the wicket for four he saved the follow-on, a worthy reward for his hard work.

Vernon Philander admirably played on despite spending much of Friday in hospital (Getty)

Root had to make a change to get the breakthrough, as Jimmy Anderson replaced Broad from the Pavilion End and soon enough he had Morkel caught at second slip by Cook with one that nipped away.

That ended an admirable 47 stand and when Roland-Jones came back on he completed his debut five-for, ending the resistance of Bavuma who nicked behind to Jonny Bairstow for 52.