An inspired early-evening spell from Stuart Broad looked to have turned this second Test decisively in England’s favour before a determined South Africa ensured this contest remains in the balance heading into the second day.

The tourists had gone into the interval firmly in the ascendency after Hashim Amla and Quinton De Kock’s 113-run stand took their team to 179 for two.

Both batsmen had passed 50 and the decision by Faf Du Plessis, South Africa’s returning captain, to bat first under the leaden morning skies was beginning to be vindicated.

Things, though, began to change when Broad, on his home ground, struck with the first ball of the evening session, finding De Kock’s outside edge and seeing the ball diverted into the hands of Alastair Cook at first slip.

De Kock, perhaps the most gifted wicketkeeper-batsman since Australian great Adam Gilchrist, had scored 68 from 81 balls after being promoted up the order to No4.

Amla, the top runscorer on South Africa’s last tour of England in 2012 following an unbeaten 311 in the first Test at The Oval, followed six overs later. The identity of the man who he hooked to deep square leg when well set on 78? Broad, of course.

Amla and De Kock gave the tourists the upper hand (PA)

It may not have been the astonishing haul of eight for 15 that Broad took in the last Test here in the summer of 2015, when Australia were routed for 60. Yet the Nottinghamshire bowler’s two wickets in 22 balls had reduced South Africa to 194 for four and given England a route back into this contest.

Ben Stokes then removed Du Plessis and Temba Bavuma in the space of 11 balls as the tourists were reduced to 235 for six. However, England’s hopes of taking a decisive grip on this Test were scuppered by a determined 74-run seventh-wicket partnership between Vernon Philander and Chris Morris that guided South Africa to 309 for six by the close.

The hosts will still feel their aim of backing up their comprehensive first-Test win at Lord’s and taking a 2-0 lead in this four-match series is still within their grasp.

But they will have to take early wickets on the second morning in the hope to restricting South Africa to a first-innings total of around 350.

Anything more and this is a 50-50 contest at best for Joe Root’s team, with the frailties of England’s own top order susceptible to being exposed if there is any semblance of scoreboard pressure.

Broad dismissed Amla on 78 (PA)

Root, in just his second match as captain, had said he would have chosen to bowl first anyway after Du Plessis had won the toss.

In truth, it was probably a good one to lose, even if the sight of James Anderson and Broad finding significant early swing made this feel like a bowling morning.

No man has taken more wickets on this ground than Anderson. And his 54th at Trent Bridge came 38 minutes into the day thanks to a superb catch from Liam Dawson at backward point after Dean Elgar had mistimed an attempted drive.

South Africa were 18 for one and Anderson had become the first man to take 300 Test wickets in England.

He would have fancied adding to the tally before lunch, too, but the tourists, aided by a brief rain break, reached the interval without further loss on 56 for one, with Amla passing 8,000 Test runs in the process.

England lost both their reviews either side of lunch, the final one burned after Broad convinced Root to send his lbw appeal against Heino Kuhn upstairs. The ball was missing the stumps.

Morris offered resistance with Philander (PA)

Broad, though, did manage to get in on the action in the fifth over of the afternoon session when he swung a delivery in to Kuhn, on 34, that the opener chopped on to his stumps.

South Africa were 66 for two at this stage but Kuhn’s departure brought De Kock to the crease and his alliance with Amla threatened to take the match away from England before Broad struck with the first delivery after tea.

That sparked a South Africa collapse of four for 56, as Stokes took centre stage.

Du Plessis had taken 14 deliveries to get off the mark and had made 19 before he edged the England all-rounder behind by the slenderest of margins – his unsuccessful review of the decision showing a tiny spike on UltraEdge as the ball passed his glove.

Bavuma then under-edged to Jonny Bairstow after proving too slow when attempting to leave.

South Africa, six down before they had reached even 250, were rocking at this point. But Morris and Philander’s fightback ensured this fascinating Test remains in the balance heading into the second day.