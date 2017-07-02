Sarah Taylor showed her worth to England on her return from a stress-related illness, taking three catches and then striking an unbeaten 76, as the Women’s World Cup hosts continued their progress up the tournament standings with a convincing seven wicket victory over Sri Lanka.

“It was nice to contribute from my point of view, and batting with Heather is always nice,” said Taylor. “We’re clear in what we want to do. We know our plans. The way Heather is leading it and the way Robbo [coach Mark Robinson] is pushing it, it’s just class”.

It was a game that England were always expected to win, but when Sri Lanka posted 204/8, the 3,400 noisy England supporters at sunny Taunton could have been forgiven for getting the jitters.

But Lauren Winfield (26), back in the side after recovering from a wrist injury, and Tammy Beaumont (12) showed a new-found positivity from the outset, and despite both falling in the first 10 overs, England were well-placed at 65/2 at the end of the powerplay.

Taylor and Heather Knight maintained the momentum, with Taylor murderous on anything short, and Knight happy to hit over the top. As the field spread singles were easy to come by and England were happy to take them.

Both then reached their 50s and simply cut loose. The last 60 runs came in less than six overs as England chased down the required score in the 31st over. Knight fell for a solid 82, with England needing just seven to win, but Taylor finished the game with two 4s from the next two balls.

Having won the toss, Sri Lanka had decided to bat. It was a tight start from England’s opening bowlers - Katherine Brunt, on her 32nd birthday, and Anya Shrubsole.

Shrubsole should have had her first wicket of the tournament, when Perera attempted to hit her over mid-off. Danni Hazell backpedalled but could not hold onto the chance. A run out chance to Laura Marsh also went begging as the Sri Lankan openers, Perera and Hansika, tried their best to push the score along.

Sciver found the breakthrough for England ( Getty )

It was the introduction of Nat Sciver, however, that brought the first wicket for England in the 13th over, with Hansika well caught by Fran Wilson at cover. In her next over Sciver removed Sri Lanka’s key batsman, Chamari Atapattu, who had racked up 178 not out against Australia just three days ago.

With Sciver and Hazell bowling tight lines Sri Lanka drifted along rather aimlessly for another few overs, before Perera (46) was caught behind dabbing at Laura Marsh.

Off-spin dominated the middle overs as Marsh and skipper Heather Knight stifled the Sri Lankan batting effort. Marsh finished her spell with 4/45.

At 145/7 England really should have finished the Sri Lankan’s off, but the benign pitch and some sloppy fielding allowed Ranasinghe (26) and Kanchana (34*) to add 45 for the eight wicket.

Sri Lanka got to 204/8, but it was not enough to trouble a confident England batting line-up.

