The Essex cricketing revival has been a long time coming.

Three decades ago, the club’s dominance of the county circuit was so complete that it was hard to believe that Essex had for most of its history been a middle-ranking outfit. It was even more difficult to imagine that they would ever fall out of the top bracket again.

Between 1979 and 1992 Essex won the Championship six times. There were five one-day titles in the same golden period, as Keith Fletcher and then Graham Gooch led Chelmsford’s finest to extraordinary success.

Since then, there have been bright moments in the Sunday League and knock-out cups – but Championship performances have been dismal and the last title of any sort was the Friends Provident Trophy in 2008.

Essex beat Kent in the 2008 final ( Getty )

When the Championship split into two divisions in 2000, Essex found themselves in the lower tier. Three times promotion has been followed immediately by relegation. Last year’s leaders of Division 2 would have surprised nobody by repeating the trick again this season. In fact, with six games now played, Essex are top, undefeated and seemingly a match for anyone.

Considerable credit must go to head coach Chris Silverwood, who took over at the end of the 2015 season from Paul Grayson, whose tenure had been as over-long as it was under-productive. Not only has Silverwood brought young, exciting blood into the side, he has also got the best out of players who have been at the County Ground for years, not least the skipper Ryan ten Doeschate.

Ten Doeschate has been in terrific form ( Getty )

A brief glance at the statistics might suggest that Essex have struggled to bowl sides out. Only three bowlers have taken more than eight wickets. But one of those is youngster Jamie Porter, whose 31 scalps have come at 22.41 and who is second only to Kyle Abbot in the First Division wicket-taking stakes. The others, Neil Wagner and South African off-spinner Simon Harmer, can’t match Porter’s strike-rate but they have taken 39 wickets between them. Together, they are quite a trio.

The strength in Essex’s batting is more obvious, buoyed of course by Alastair Cook’s availability in the absence of early summer tests. The club’s top-order quality was exemplified in this week’s successful chase of 253 to beat Surrey at Guildford. Cook and Nick Browne laid the foundations, before a century from Tom Westley and an unbeaten 32 from the highly-rated Dan Lawrence saw Essex home.

Essex have been buoyed by Cook's availability ( Getty )

It is notable too that Essex have had the most stable XI in the top flight this year, with eight players ever-present thus far. It is the kind of unwavering approach which the Prime Minister might aspire to, although call-ups for Porter and Lawrence to the Lions squad to face South Africa A might be a sign of things to come.

Yet it is ten Doeschate who is the heartbeat of the team. At Guildford, his decision to bowl against Surrey looked pretty debateable when the home side were 273-3. But two wickets for the captain changed the course of the innings and Surrey were bowled out for 399. When Essex batted, ten Doeschate came to the crease with his side struggling at 134-4; he remained undefeated, having scored 168 out of 435.

It was the kind of match-winning performance on which a season depends. If Essex are still in with a shout come September, they will know who to thank.

Crane too good to be a water boy

Having sung Mason Crane’s praises in this column last week, I found myself conflicted when he was called up to England’s T20 squad for next week’s series against South Africa.

It is, of course, due recognition of his abilities. But will be play? And more to the point, will he miss Championship games for Hampshire? Let’s hope that England make real use of him during the series and don’t leave him carrying the drinks.

Chaotic Pakistan deserve the cup

The ICC Champions Trophy will reach a climax on Sunday. A final featuring England and India would be the fitting fixture with which to conclude this bright and snappy tournament. But would anyone begrudge Pakistan the title? Chaotic to the core, they are utterly compelling.