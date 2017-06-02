Favourites England began their Champions Trophy campaign with a Joe Root-inspired win over Bangladesh, but they paid a heavy price as they lost all-rounder Chris Woakes to injury for the entire tournament.

The Warwickshire man, whose seam bowling and hard hitting have made him into an important part of Eoin Morgan's England side, picked up a side strain at The Oval on Thursday and will miss the rest of the Champions Trophy.

Woakes is even a doubt for the beginning of the Test series with South Africa, which begins at the end of June.

The ECB confirmed Woakes' injury in a statement on Friday morning:

"A scan has confirmed that Chris Woakes sustained a left side strain in yesterday’s ICC Champions Trophy match against Bangladesh.

"The injury means Woakes will miss the rest of England’s participation in the tournament.

"An update on a replacement for the seamer will follow in due course."