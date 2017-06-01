England's Champions Trophy campaign suffered a major blow in its opening hour as Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett both left the field with injuries.

Woakes, a key cog in this team, injured his side after just two overs of bowling and was immediately removed from the field. There is a fear that his tournament could be over.

Plunkett went off injured but returned to the field and seemed okay to bowl.

Losing Woakes would be a worrying start to the tournament for England, who are widely considered to be favourites.

David Willey would be expected to deputise in their next game, against New Zealand.