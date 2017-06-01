  1. Sport
  2. Cricket

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: England sweating on injuries as Chris Woakes limps out of opener

Woakes is feared to be out of the rest of the tournament after an injury picked up against Bangladesh

Chris Woakes in action against South Africa last month Getty

England's Champions Trophy campaign suffered a major blow in its opening hour as Chris Woakes and Liam Plunkett both left the field with injuries. 

Woakes, a key cog in this team, injured his side after just two overs of bowling and was immediately removed from the field. There is a fear that his tournament could be over.

Plunkett went off injured but returned to the field and seemed okay to bowl. 

Losing Woakes would be a worrying start to the tournament for England, who are widely considered to be favourites.

David Willey would be expected to deputise in their next game, against New Zealand.

