  1. Sport
  2. Cricket

Australia thrash India to inflict rare home defeat within three days and end 19-Test unbeaten streak

India 105 & 107 Australia 260 & 285: Steve O'Keefe takes 12 match wickets as Australia take the lead in four-Test series

Click to follow
The Independent Online
australia-ap.jpg
Australia celebrate a 333-run victory over India in the first Test AP

Spinner Steve O'Keefe finished with 12 wickets as Australia ended India's 19-Test unbeaten streak with a crushing 333-run triumph within three days in Pune.

O'Keefe, 32, followed up his first-innings six for 35 with identical figures in the second as the hosts were skittled for 107. Fellow spinner Nathan Lyon snared the other four wickets.

Australia captain Steve Smith had earlier posted his 18th Test hundred - his first in India - to help his team pull away to 285, setting the home team a daunting victory target of 441.

steve-o-keefe-ap.jpg
Steve O'Keefe claimed career best figures as Australia romped to victory (AP)
steve-o-keefe-ap1.jpg
O'Keefe takes the plaudits after taking six wickets again in the second innings (AP)

The result, in the first Test of a four-match series, was Australia's first win on Indian soil since 2004.

More to follow...

PA

Comments