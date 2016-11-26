Jonny Bairstow insists England will fight back after what he admitted was a disappointing first day of this Third Test against India.

Alastair Cook’s team had the significant advantage of winning the toss in Mohali but could only make 268 for eight by stumps.

The situation would have been even worse for England had Bairstow not scored a defiant 89 – his highest Test score in Asia and tenth half-century of the calendar year.

“Having won the toss, it was disappointing to lose the wickets we have,” said Bairstow.

“But at the same time, it could have been a disastrous day as well. If we didn’t knuckle down and work hard through that last bit of the morning session, we could have been bowling tonight.

“We were disappointed losing those early wickets. The pitch is probably going to be at its best today, and maybe tomorrow, but we’ve also seen some uneven bounce as well – which has probably heightened throughout the day.

“We’re fighting we’re in the battle. It’s been a bit of a scrappy day. But we’ve dealt with worse in the past.”

Bairstow’s runs were justification for his move up to No5 in the order, with Jos Buttler coming into the team for his Test in a year coming in at No7 and Moeen Ali moving up to No4.

“I don’t mind where I bat,” said Bairstow. “It’s not something that plays on my mind. I didn't really see it as a change, being at five – in mentality.

“The confidence the captain has shown in me, to bat me at five, is really good – and I’d like to think I've repaid that faith today.

“I was really cheesed off to get out this evening. That hurt me pretty bad because I thought I'd played quite nicely throughout the day.

“So I was desperately disappointed to get out, especially towards the end of the day, because I thought we’d fought back really well.”



Bairstow shared a 69-run stand with Buttler and he said of his team-mate: “He played really nicely. There is obviously speculation on how Jos should play, and where he should bat, but I thought it was a good partnership that we had.

“Running between the wickets and rotating the strike, it was great to be out there again with him.”

Ben Stokes also put on a half-century stand with Bairstow but reacted angrily when he was given a verbal send-off by India captain Virat Kohli after his dismissal to Ravindra Jadeja.

“I’ve actually not heard anything,” said Bairstow. “There are a lot of squealing people in the crowds. I couldn’t tell you the exact words that were said.

Bairstow was eventually dismissed lbw off Yadav's bowling (Reuters)

“It’s something that’s probably going more out of the game, verbals and things like that. If you go back 10 years it was a bigger part of the game.

“But I think you’ve also got to respect you’ve got guys out there who are very passionate, representing their country in the heat of battle.

“At some point, there are going to be words said. That’s the nature of professional sport. But I don’t know what was said. I don’t really get too involved with all that kind of stuff.”