England are sweating over the fitness of James Anderson after the veteran seamer pulled up with injury mid-delivery during Lancashire's County Championship clash with Yorkshire.

The 34-year-old was midway through the eleventh over on the first morning, after Yorkshire had won the toss and elected to bat. Anderson pulled up during his approach to the crease and immediately fell to the turf, holding his groin.

Anderson left the field for treatment and his over was finished by all-rounder Ryan McLaren.

While Anderson is no longer part of England's one-day set-up and is not in the squad for either the upcoming series with South Africa or the Champions Trophy, he remains a key cog in the Test team.

With four Tests against South Africa starting in early July and then three against the West Indians later in the summer, Anderson is hoping to snare 33 more wickets to take him to 500 careers dismissals before the season is out but now must wait for the result of a scan to determine the severity of his injury.