James Anderson is likely to miss the start of England's Test series against South Africa this summer after being diagnosed with a tear in his groin.

The Lancashire seamer pulled up with injury halfway through the eleventh over of the County Championship clash with Yorkshire on Friday. All-rounder Ryan McLaren finished the over as Anderson left the field for treatment.

Anderson didn't bowl again but did bat with a runner during the drawn match, and a scan has since shown a tear in his groin that will mean around six weeks out.

An ECB statement read:

"A scan has confirmed that Lancashire and England seamer James Anderson has a tear to his right groin.

"He will be fully assessed on Wednesday by ECB medical team to understand the extent of his injury.

"Anderson will miss Lancashire's Specsavers County Championship Division One match against Yorkshire at Headingley commencing on Friday 2 June."

While Anderson is no longer part of England's one-day set-up and is not in the squad for either the upcoming series with South Africa or the Champions Trophy, he remains a key cog in the Test team.

With four Tests against South Africa starting in early July and then three against the West Indians later in the summer, the 34-year-old will now struggle to make the opener in six weeks though England remain optimistic he will play in the series.

Once a boy wonder and now the side's grizzled veteran, Anderson is hoping to snare 33 more wickets to take him to 500 careers dismissals before the season is out.