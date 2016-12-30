Kevin Pietersen launched an attack on Australian national selector Mark Waugh while the pair were commentating together during a Big Bash game at the Gabba on Friday.

Australia had earlier won the Boxing Day test at the MCG against Pakistan thanks to Mitchell Starc’s aggressive work with both bat and ball.

But Pietersen was more concerned with Australia’s failings in the recent ODI series in South Africa where they were whitewashed 5-0.

The former England captain berated Waugh for resting Starc and fellow fast bowler Josh Hazlewood before questioning whether he should still be a national selector.

“Do you think you should still be a selector after the South Africa series?” Pietersen said to a visibly uncomfortable Waugh in the commentary box.

“You rested all your players against a South African side in South Africa. You reckon you should still be a selector? That’s the big question here.”

Waugh argued that if the pace-bowling pair hadn’t have been rested then they wouldn’t have been taking wickets in the Big Bash, although Pietersen disagreed.

“They would. They’d have a lot more overs under their belts. Strac was injured obviously so he’s not a shout or is that nonsense from another selector?”

Waugh argued the batting was equally as poor as the bowling, although Pietersen continued his attack on the Australian’s picks.

“Glenn Maxwell has got to play,” Pietersen said of the Victorian all-rounder.

.@KP24 to Waugh: "Should you still be a selector?"



“Having watched a lot of cricket and played in the modern day era he is one of the better players in the world.”

Waugh interjected: “I don’t think anyone will disagree with you.”

Pietersen continued: “You missed a trick Junior (Waugh), like you did against South Africa.

“I am surprised you still have a job to be fair.”