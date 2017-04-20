Kevin Pietersen rules out return to England 'nonsense'

Former England captain Kevin Pietersen has said he never wants to play for the national side again, stating he could do without the “nonsense”.

The South African born cricketer, who currently plays for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League, established himself as one of England’s finest batsman in the modern era but endured a difficult relationship with the ECB.

Pietersen led the England from August 2008 to January 2009, but resigned after just three Tests and nine ODIs following a dispute with then-England coach Peter Moores.

He announced his retirement from all forms of international limited-overs cricket in May 2012 after another fall-out with the ECB and although he later retracted his retirement, his relationship with the board never recovered.

Recent speculation has since linked Pietersen with a return to England under current captain Joe Root, but the 36-year-old has insisted he has no intentions of playing for the national side again.

“I spend a lot more time now with my family than I ever did when playing for England. I don't think I want to do it,” he told ITV.

He added that he's not expecting a call from Root.

Kevin Pietersen in action ( Getty )

“I don't want to put that pressure on him as a young captain, to always have the nonsense of my rigmarole hanging on, let him do what he wants to do, let him enjoy it, I love this young England cricket team and I want to see them doing well. I don't want that nonsense, I've got no interest.”

Although Pietersen may have little interest in joining England, he's set to make his county cricket return following a two-year absence after rejoining Surrey for the T20.