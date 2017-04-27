Michael Vaughan has claimed England have everything required to bounce back from the heartbreaks of recent years and win the Champions Trophy on home soil this summer.

The Yorkshireman was skipper when England threw away a winning position against the West Indians and allowed Ian Bradshaw to sensationally win the Oval final in 2004.

And England fell at the final hurdle once more in 2013, coming up five runs short of India in a low-scoring finale at Edgbaston.

"The last two Champions Trophies here we've not had a great team and we've managed to sneak to the final by default, really," said Vaughan, reflecting on those near-misses.

"Whereas this team are a really good team.

"They've certainly got all the tools and ingredients to win, but you don't just win on paper.

"Joe Root said yesterday 'this is a great chance for England to win a tournament'. So they all know that they've got enough. It's just whether they can deliver."

Ravindra Jadeja won India the 2013 Champions Trophy final at Edgbaston (PA)



England have never won a 50-over trophy at international level, finishing as runners-up in three World Cups and both Champions Trophy renewals to take place on home soil.

But they do look to have the firepower to challenge, with a heavily-stocked, powerful top order, experience in the middle and batting all the way down.

Their bowling ranks look deeper than they have for a couple of years too, with Steven Finn not even included in the squad for the Champions Trophy - though he could be a late addition should Liam Plunkett not recover from injury.

India are the holders, but political posturing has placed some doubt on their participation. And after failing to submit their squad for the tournament due to a row over the cash they'll receive, Vaughan wasn't surprised to see the BCCI try to squeeze a little more juice out of cricket's authorities.

"I think it's becoming quite consistent that India flex their muscles at times," he added.

"(But) they'll fancy their chances, so they'll certainly be here."