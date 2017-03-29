Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Irfan suspended for a year after failing to report spot-fixing

Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Irfan has been suspended for a year after failing to report spot-fixing.

The 7ft1in quick has also been hit with a one million rupee (£12,500) fine after the PCB found him guilty of violating the sport's anti-corruption code during the Pakistan Super League.

The PCB's anti-corruption unit chief Mohammad Azam says Irfan has admitted he was twice approached by bookmakers during the PSL, but didn't inform anti-corruption officials in time.

Azam says Irfan's suspension could be reduced to six months if he doesn't further violate the anti-corruption code.

Irfan's suspension begins from March 14, when the PCB provisionally suspended the fast bowler.

The PCB has also provisionally suspended four other players Sharjeel Khan, Khalid Latif, Shahzaib Hasan and Nasir Jamshed for alleged involvement in spot-fixing during the PSL.

Additional reporting by AP