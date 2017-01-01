Ricky Ponting to join Australia coaching staff for T20 series against Sri Lanka

Former captain Ricky Ponting will join Australia's coaching staff as an assistant for next month's Twenty20 series against Sri Lanka.

Ponting will work alongside interim head coach Justin Langer and assistant Jason Gillespie for the three-match series, which comprises games in Melbourne (February 17), Geelong (February 20), and Adelaide (February 22).

The trio will be standing in for the usual coaching staff led by Darren Lehmann as the series clashes with the Test squad's tour of India.

Ponting, who captained Australia in their first ever T20 international and in the first two editions of the ICC World Twenty20 in 2007 and 2009, has coaching experience in the shortest form of the game from working with the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League for the past two years, winning the title in 2015 before stepping down earlier this year.

The 42-year-old said: "I always said when I retired that I wanted to get back involved and what better way to do it than alongside a couple of my best mates in cricket, Justin Langer and Jason Gillespie.

"We have some incredible Twenty20 talent in this country and I can't wait to work with JL, Dizzy and those selected to have a real crack at doing special for Australia's Twenty20 International ambitions."

Langer said: "It's exciting that Ricky will be involved alongside Jason and myself during the Sri Lanka series as he was the one man I really wanted alongside us.

"His knowledge of the game and the way he reads it, coupled with his invaluable experience as an IPL coach with the Mumbai Indians means he knows the format inside-out. Add this to his playing and now commentary experiences in the BBL and he has all the makings of a great coach. I can't wait to work alongside my ex-captain and friend again."

