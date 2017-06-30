Surrey and Nottinghamshire meet in Royal London One-Day Cup final

Two of county cricket's premier sides, Surrey and Nottinghamshire, meet on Saturday in the Royal London One-Day Cup final as they bid to win the season's first piece of silverware.

Surrey are in the final for the third consecutive year, hoping to put behind them the pain of defeats by Gloucestershire and Warwickshire. They expect to be boosted by the return to fitness of Ravi Rampaul, while Jason Roy and Tom Curran are back from impressing on international duty.

Notts have lost England seamer Jake Ball to injury but Stuart Broad will play at Lord's, adding much-needed experience to Chris Read's side. Broad, Australian quick James Pattinson and Harry Gurney spearhead a fast-bowling attack that is every bit as star-studded as their opponents.

Both teams count on explosive batting talent too, with Roy opening up for Surrey while his England partner, Alex Hales, leads things off for the Outlaws. Add in the likes of Kumar Sangakarra, Samit Patel and Mark Stoneman and it promises to be a high-scoring affair, played out by stars befitting a Lord's final.

“I think it's two teams who are in a lot of form in white-ball cricket,” said Nottinghamshire captain Chris Read. “It looks like a great match-up, two sides full of internationals and a lot of talent. I think it should be a good game.

“I hope it's high-scoring. The last few years have been quite low-scoring here but these are two strong batting sides who like to play their shots.”