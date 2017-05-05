Jim Allenby struck a maiden List A century as Somerset maintained their position at the top of the Royal London One-Day Cup South Group with a 170-run win over Glamorgan at Cardiff.

The former Glamorgan all-rounder, making his 117th 50-over appearance, carried his bat for 144 off 146 deliveries to lift Somerset to 338 for three after losing the toss.

Dean Elgar also struck 96, taking his run tally to 350 in four games, and James Hildreth added late impetus with an unbeaten 28-ball 58.

Kiran Carlson made 63 in reply, his first one-day half-century, but Glamorgan were dismissed for 168 by the visitors, who pulled two points clear of Essex at the top following a fourth consecutive victory.

Laurie Evans produced a stunning knock to leave Kent winless, guiding Sussex to a six-wicket success by blasting 134 off just 86 balls at Canterbury.

The former Warwickshire batsman smashed nine fours and eight sixes, sharing a 207-run stand with half-centurion Harry Finch, to take Sussex past Kent's 331 for seven, which included a second successive ton from Daniel Bell-Drummond.

Unbeaten fifties from Rory Burns and Ben Foakes led Surrey to a seven-wicket triumph over Middlesex in the London derby at the Oval.

Unbeaten Worcestershire replaced Yorkshire at the top of the North Group after Tom Kohler-Cadmore's 118 inspired the Pears to a 51-run win at New Road.

Daryl Mitchell also contributed 69 in a score of 342 all out for the hosts, who then dismissed the Vikings for 291 despite 59 from the injured Adam Lyth and Peter Handscomb's 88.

Billy Root cracked his maiden one-day century to help Nottinghamshire beat Warwickshire by 10 runs at Edgbaston.

The 23-year-old, brother of England Test skipper Joe Root, made 107 not out off 93 balls in Notts' 303 for six, a total which was beyond the Bears as Jonathan Trott's 104 proved in vain.

Durham continued their rise up the table despite their points deduction, comfortably beating Leicestershire by five wickets at Gosforth.

The visitors, once struggling at three for three and then 127 for eight, were lifted to 211 all out by number nine Zak Chappell's unbeaten 59.

But that was not enough as Stephen Cook made 67 and Michael Richardson compiled 51 before Paul Collingwood saw his side home with 65 not out.

Northamptonshire secured their first success of the competition, seeing off winless Lancashire by six wickets at Liverpool following an unbeaten 109 by captain Alex Wakely.

PA