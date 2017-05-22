England Women's coach Mark Robinson said Sarah Taylor feels like she is "starting a new chapter" after being included in the World Cup squad.

The 28-year-old wicketkeeper took an indefinite break from the sport this time last year due to a stress-related illness but returned to Robinson's group at a training camp in the United Arab Emirates last month, and on Monday she was named in the 15-strong party who will compete in the summer's 50-over tournament on home soil.

Only two English women - Charlotte Edwards and Claire Taylor - have scored more runs in that format than Taylor, and Robinson is delighted that he can call on a player with the experience of featuring in over 100 one-day internationals.

"It's fantastic news for Sarah and ourselves," he told Press Association Sport.

"She has the ability to win games by herself and she's worked really, really hard to get herself back to where she can put herself forward to be selected, so I'm really proud of her.

"We're not taking advantage - it's a day-by-day process still - but she's well enough and shown enough evidence to give every indication that she'll hopefully handle anything that comes in front of her.

"We can't take her illness for granted and the most important thing is her well-being - that's of primary importance. It's a good lesson for us all, to treat each day as it comes.

"She's dealt with most things really well, she's had bumps on the way and is getting better and all the indications are she will be good to go.

"She's an outstanding player with the potential to influence games through her own brilliance.

"She almost feels like she's starting a new chapter of her career with a blank canvas, which is a lovely way to look at it. At the moment she's doing really, really well."

Taylor has been named in England's World Cup squad ( Getty )

Captain Heather Knight has also been included despite suffering a stress fracture in her foot at the start of this month.

The timetable for the 26-year-old's recovery should she her return prior to the hosts' opener against India in Derby on June 24.

"Heather and Sarah have been similar - you're speaking to experts, players and judging where they're going to be in 30, 40 days' time," Robinson added.

"She (Knight) is on track and doing really, really well. She's ever so professional, the captain and one of our best players, so we're hopeful."

Heather Knight has been selected despite injury ( Getty )

Taylor is one of five women in Robinson's squad, along with Katherine Brunt, Laura Marsh, Anya Shrubsole and Jenny Gunn, who were part of the last English team to win the World Cup in Australia eight years ago.

There will also be a quintet of tournament debutantes, though, and the retirements of Edwards and Lydia Greenway in 2016, coupled with the absence of Taylor, left Robinson with a fairly green batting line-up over the past year.

However, England have won the World Cup on the previous two occasions it has been hosted on these shores in 1973 and 1993, and Robinson admitted a hat-trick of triumphs has to be the goal.

"We want to win, there's no point shying away from it," he said.

"How realistic it is...I find it hard to judge. We don't play enough cricket against the best teams. We are committed, fitter than we were and more ready than we were going into the T20 World Cup (in 2016)."

Full squad: Heather Knight (Berkshire), Tammy Beaumont (Kent), Katherine Brunt (Yorkshire), Georgia Elwiss (Sussex), Jenny Gunn (Warwickshire), Alex Hartley (Lancashire), Danielle Hazell (Yorkshire), Beth Langston (Yorkshire), Laura Marsh (Kent), Anya Shrubsole (Somerset), Nat Sciver (Surrey), Sarah Taylor (wicketkeeper, Sussex), Fran Wilson (Middlesex), Lauren Winfield (Yorkshire), Danni Wyatt (Sussex).