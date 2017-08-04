Honours even after a refreshingly attritional first day at Old Trafford. South Africa, though, will be acutely aware that time is not on their side, with poor weather forecast later in the game which could threaten any chance of a result.

I’d imagine that the initial goal for South Africa will be to do everything in their power to restrict England to a score around the 300 mark. If England get to 350-400, that could go a long way to killing off the game before it’s really begun.

The Protea batsmen will have to turn in the performance of the tour, on a track which has offered plenty to the bowlers and looks like it’ll take spin more and more as the bowlers continue to deep rough patches at both ends. England have kept the batting line up quiet more often than not in this series, but Saturday is their chance to stand up.

Today saw some real graft from the seamers. Batting first was 100% the choice to make with the sun out, and the heavy outfield likely to sap energy from the bowler’s legs as the day wore on.

It was a funny day, really, with so many plays and misses with relatively little success. Quinton De Kock, who’s been superb with the gloves throughout this series, missed a regulation nick to dismiss Root before snaffling a complete stunner later in the day.

There haven’t been too many days where everything has clicked for South Africa on this tour, but one constant, shining light has been the spin of Keshav Maharaj. Still relatively new to this level, he just seems to take any added responsibility placed on his shoulders in his stride.

De Kock had a mixed day behind the stumps

Others, in finding out that they were likely to have to bowl the amount of overs he did today (29-9-54-1), may have reacted differently. All day, Maharaj gave Faf Du Plessis the ability to control the game and England’s scoring rate – something which has eluded him on occasions through this series.

He troubled England, with some spinning and other simply going with the breeze – such as the ball which accounted for the key wicket of Alastair Cook.

Losing Chris Morris and more importantly Vernon Philander was undoubtedly an unwelcome blow to South Africa, but they can be pleased with how they responded with the ball today. They were patient, bowling with good plans to the likes of Keaton Jennings and Tom Westley whilst beating the bat with alarming regularity. Sometimes, you just need a little more luck and a good day can become a great day very quickly.

South Africa have to get Bairstow out early

With South Africa needing to make the most of every second of play available in this game, Saturday morning becomes a key session in this game. Any chance of a win depends on South Africa getting past England’s first innings total before putting the hosts under pressure in their second dig.

It feels like a long time since South Africa were on top in a game, with Trent Bridge a fairly distant memory. The morning provides a chance to dent England, with Jonny Bairstow a key scalp.

That lower order for England looks so much more dangerous with Bairstow and Ali coming in where they are. As a bowling attack, you can get that side five or six down, only to be faced with two players who get their runs with a natural haste – both having the ability to change a session in their side’s favour.

300 would be a great result, and with the ball relatively new it’ll be up to the likes of Morkel, Rabada and Olivier to make the most of helpful conditions first up on Day 2.