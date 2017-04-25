Mark Wood has beaten out Steven Finn for a spot in England's Champions Trophy squad, despite missing the entire winter programme with injury.

The Durham seamer hasn't played for England since September, but has recovered well enough from a third ankle operation to persuade selectors that his early-season form is indicative of a man in 100% condition.

Wood, 27, has made just 11 appearances for England since 2015 due to problems with fitness but has edged out Middlesex's Finn, who began the summer by telling The Independent that he felt he was in good shape to return to the international stage.

The squad for this summer's competition, an eight-team tournament shared between Edgbaston, The Oval and Cardiff, contains few surprises, though Finn may have expected to beat out Nottinghamshire quick Jake Ball and Yorkshire's David Willey after playing all three matches in England's last 50-over series, against the West Indies.

But Willey offers more batting plus some variation as a left-arm seamer, and with Ball arguably a more consistent like-for-like option, there is no place for the 6ft 7in paceman. Instead, he has the cold comfort of a place in a slightly modified 14-man squad to face Ireland in two ODIs in early May where he can stake his claim as the number one option should any injuries affect the squad.

Liam Plunkett, for example, has yet to play this season due to a calf injury but he is closing in on a return and, with the International Cricket Council permitting changes up to May 24th, he has been given the nod for now.

England's season will begin with the games against Ireland at Bristol and Lord's on May 5 and May 7, with Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes all excused as they continue their Indian Premier League adventure.

Liam Plunkett is included despite not playing a game yet this season (Getty)



Captain Eoin Morgan, wicketkeeper-batsman Sam Billings and opener Jason Roy will report back from India for those games, with Finn and Northamptonshire batsman Ben Duckett selected as cover.

The selectors have resisted the temptation to take a look at Lancashire's rising star Liam Livingstone, Middlesex batsman Dawid Malan or Surrey prospect Tom Curran, but Duckett has been offered a first chance on home soil.

He made two ODI half-centuries on his maiden tour against Bangladesh but his form collapsed in Tests against the Tigers and India. Both he and Finn will now be seen as first reserves for a Champions Trophy shot, should injuries arise between now and the cut-off.

England squad for Champions Trophy and South Africa series

E Morgan (Middlesex, c), M Ali (Worcestershire), J Bairstow (Yorkshire), J Ball (Nottinghamshire), S Billings (Kent), J Buttler (Lancashire), A Hales (Nottinghamshire), L Plunkett (Yorkshire), A Rashid (Yorkshire), J Root (Yorkshire), J Roy (Surrey), B Stokes (Durham), D Willey (Yorkshire), C Woakes (Warwickshire), M Wood (Durham).

England squad for Ireland series

E Morgan (Middlesex, c), M Ali (Worcestershire), J Bairstow (Yorkshire), J Ball (Nottinghamshire), S Billings (Kent), B Duckett (Northamptonshire), S Finn (Middlesex), A Hales (Nottinghamshire), L Plunkett (Yorkshire), A Rashid (Yorkshire), J Root (Yorkshire), J Roy (Surrey), D Willey (Yorkshire), (Warwickshire), M Wood (Durham).

(Additional reporting by Rory Dollard)