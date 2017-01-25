Surrey have said they will not stand in the way of batsman Jason Roy's dream of playing in the Indian Premier League.

The explosive opener, 26, would miss the early part of the domestic season if he is signed by an Indian Premier League franchise in next month's auction.

Roy has made no secret of his desire to compete in the highly lucrative Twenty20 competition and Surrey have now confirmed that he has their backing and that of the England and Wales Cricket Board, should he secure a contract.

With this year's event running from April 5 until May 21, it means 26-year-old Roy could miss a good chunk of Surrey's campaign although international commitments could curtail his spell, with England playing Ireland in two one-day internationals on May 5 and 7.

Jason Roy was England's top-scoring batsman in their ODI series vs India (AP)

Surrey director of cricket Alec Stewart said: "Jason has shown he is one of the most exciting, destructive and entertaining batsmen in world cricket. Playing in the IPL will grow his cricketing experience and knowledge which can only help develop his game for both Surrey and England.

"It will mean he misses the first part of the season for us but we also want to help England and our players in achieving their ambitions.

"He has the backing and support of both Surrey and the ECB to go into the IPL auction. His absence from the team will give other players on our staff a great opportunity to play and perform in the first XI and fast track their own development."

Roy has signed up to play in the Pakistani Super League after being selected by the Lahore Qalandars. The South Africa-born batsman played in Australia's Big Bash League this winter for the Sydney Sixers and previously featured in the Bangladesh Premier League.