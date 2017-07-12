Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal rejected rumours on Wednesday that he quit English county cricket club Essex because his wife and son were the victim of a hate crime while out dining in London. Tamim denies any such attack took place.

Bangladesh opener Tamim signed last week for eight NatWest Blast fixtures. But after just one, Sunday's seven-wicket defeat against Kent at Beckenham, Essex announced 28-year-old Tamim has already departed.

The Bangladesh Daily Star had reported Tamim was dining with his wife Ayesha Siddiqa and their one-year-old son when they were chased from a restaurant and had acid thrown at them. But Iqbal has categorically denied those claims.

“Some media reported that we were the target of attempted hate crime. This is really not true,” the Bangladesh vice-captain posted on his Facebook page.

“England is one my of favourite places to play cricket and Essex have been entirely gracious even though I had to leave early.”

However an official from the Bangladesh Cricket Board said the decision followed an incident in London where Tamim, his wife Ayesha Siddiqa and one-year-old son were harassed while out for dinner.

“We suspect they were chased because Tamim's wife wears a hijab (Islamic head covering). Hopefully we'll know the details once he returns from England today,” the cricket official said, speaking to the AFP on condition of anonymity.

BCB chief executive officer Nizamuddin Chowdhury and Tamim's elder brother Nafees Iqbal, who also played Test cricket for Bangladesh, refused to comment on what they termed a "personal" matter.

Essex announced Tuesday that Tamim quit the club after playing in Essex's seven-wicket loss to Kent in a Twenty20 match last week.

“Essex County Cricket Club can confirm that overseas player, Tamim Iqbal, has left the club with immediate effect due to personal reasons,” a statement said.