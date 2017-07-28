South Africa fast bowler Vernon Philander was taken to hospital for "further assessment" on Friday after symptoms of what had initially been diagnosed as an upset stomach worsened.

The 32-year-old had complained of being ill before play on Thursday and missed large parts of the morning session with reports suggesting he was struggling to keep food down.

Nevertheless, he powered through to claim figures of 2 for 32 as South Africa bowled the hosts out for 353.

But his condition worsened on Friday as he again missed large parts of the day's play.

"Vernon was taken to hospital for further assessment and treatment following a stomach bug he picked up on Thursday," a spokesperson for Cricket South Africa told The Independent on Friday afternoon.

"His symptoms deteriorated on Friday morning which led to the hospital admission.

"He will take no further part in [Friday's] play."

To compound matters for South Africa, England debutant Toby Roland-Jones and veteran James Anderson were in inspired form with the ball, reducing the tourists to 61 for 7.

The four match series is tied at one apiece but England now look in pole position to take the lead before the final Test at Old Trafford next week.

South Africa will be hoping Philander's recovery is a swift one.