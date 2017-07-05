Sarah Taylor and Tammy Beaumont share record-breaking stand as England beat South Africa

England notched up their third consecutive World Cup win against South Africa at Bristol on Wednesday afternoon, reaching 373-5 as Sarah Taylor (147) hit her highest international score.

Tammy Beaumont went one run better with 148, in an explosive return to form that she described as “one of my best knocks for England”.

The pair also achieved a record stand for England for any wicket in ODIs, sharing a 275-run partnership in a clinical dismantling of the South African attack.

In reply, South Africa continued the runs-fest, hitting 305-9 - the highest ever total by any side batting second in a women’s ODI - but still eventually falling 69 runs short of their target.

Speaking after the match, Beaumont said that batting with Taylor had been “a lot of fun”.

“Any time Sarah’s got a smile on her face it’s great to see, and when she’s scoring runs in an England shirt that’s even better,” she said. “She certainly is adding to the team at the minute.”

Having won the toss and chosen to bat, England were in attacking mode from the outset, reaching their first half-century opening stand of the tournament before Lauren Winfield departed skying the ball to backward point.

Danielle Hazell celebrates after taking a wicket ( Getty )

But that was the end of any celebrations for the South African bowlers, who were brought firmly back down to earth by Beaumont and Taylor after bowling West Indies out for 48 on Sunday.

“We knew the threat of their bowlers, but we also knew that it was going to be a really good wicket here, and we just had to absorb those first few overs,” Beaumont said. “I definitely felt confident going in.”

Beaumont’s timing was impeccable as she carved out some beautiful lofted drives, including the only six of the innings against Moseline Daniels. She eventually brought up her century in 118 balls, over half of her runs having come from boundaries.

Chloe Tryon plays a shot for South Africa ( Getty )

Taylor, meanwhile, took just 80 balls to reach her own hundred - a classy innings epitomised by the clattering of five consecutive boundaries in one over from leading pace bowler Shabnim Ismail, who conceded 89 runs from her 10 overs today.

In reply, South Africa reached 128 without losing a wicket, with openers Lizelle Lee (72) and Laura Wolvaardt (67) valiantly trying and failing to keep pace with the required run rate.

No 6 Chloe Tryon also chimed in with a 25-ball half-century, but it was ultimately too little too late to see South Africa over the line.

