A 105-year-old man has set a new world record for cycling more than 14 miles in an hour.

Robert Marchand, from France, completed 92 laps of the Velodrome National in the 60-minute time limit, adding to his list of previous records.

The Parisian had already made history three times, breaking the record for longest distance cycled in an hour in the over-100s category twice in 2012 and again in 2014. He's also the first person over the age of 100 to have ridden 100km.

This time round though, he set a record for the over-105s category, which had been created specially for him to highlight the significance of his achievement.

Marchand claims he could've gone further had he been in better form, and also seen the 10-minute warning sign.

"I did not see the sign warning me I had 10 minutes left," Marchand said. "Otherwise I would have gone faster, I would have posted a better time.

"I'm not tired. I thought my legs would hurt, but they don't. My arms hurt, you have to hurt somewhere."

The exact distance the 105-year-old covered was 22.547km (14.010 miles), one he is open to being challenged.

"I'm now waiting for a rival," he said.

Nearly a century ago, Marchand was told by his cycling club president that he should give up, claiming he was 'too small' to ride. Coach and good friend Gerard Mistler said if that same man could see him today "he would kick himself".

To stay fit, Marchand rides on a daily basis on his home equipment, and heads outdoors for training sessions on the road when the weather allows.

According Mistler, this mightn't be the end to his history-making just yet.

"Setting goals for himself is part of his personality," he said. "If he tells me he wants to improve his record, I'll be game. Robert is a great example for all of us."