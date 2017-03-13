Chris Froome has apologised for controversies surrounding Team Sky, including that of Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs), but despite praising Sir Dave Brailsford he fell short of backing him to continue as team principal.

The 31-year-old Kenyan-born cyclist, who was won three Tours de France with the team, reportedly asked to be omitted from a statement released last week in support of Brailsford and came signed by a number of the team's riders.

But he has finally chosen to break his long-lasting silence, also taking a bizarre swipe at the media even while questions remain unanswered over the Jiffy bag incident of 2011.

“It disappoints me hugely to see the way in which Team Sky has been portrayed by the media recently,” Froome said in his statement.

“It does not reflect the support crew and the riders that I see around me.

“At the same time, I completely understand why people feel let down by the way in which the situation has been handled, and going forward we need to do better.

“I would like to apologise for this on behalf of myself and the other riders of Team Sky who feel passionately about our sport and winning clean. I believe in the people around me, and what we are doing."

Chris Froome has enjoyed the best years of his career with Sky ( Getty )

Froome went on to praise Brailsford for his role in the success of Team Sky but, crucially, made no comment about the 53-year-old's future with the organisation.

“With respect to Dave Brailsford, he has created one of the best sports teams in the world. Without Dave B, there is no Team Sky.

“He has supported me throughout the last seven years of my career and I couldn’t be more grateful for the opportunities and the experiences I’ve had.

“By his own admission, mistakes have been made, but protocols have been put in place to ensure that those same mistakes will not be made again.”

“I know it will take time for faith to be restored, but I will do my utmost to ensure that happens, along with everyone else at Team Sky.”