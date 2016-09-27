Chris Froome states that use of TUEs in cycling 'is open to abuse'

Chris Froome has publicly stated that the system in place for therapeutic use exemptions [TUEs] within cycling is currently “open to abuse”.

The triple Tour de France champion and Olympic bronze medallist also called for the World Anti-Drugs Agency (WADA) and cycling’s governing body, the UCI, to “urgently address” the controversial use of the drugs within the sport.

His remarks follow in the wake of a recent Fancy Bears hack that revealed that both Froome and Sir Bradley Wiggins have used TUEs at some point throughout their respective careers.

According to the leaks, Froome was administered prednisolone at the Criterium du Dauphine in May 2013 and during the Tour of Romandie in April 2014 in order to treat a variety of inflammatory and autoimmune conditions.

Wiggins’ use of TUEs has come under more scrutiny.

The Fancy Bears hack showed that the five-time Olympic gold medallist had taken TUEs throughout the 2011, 2012 and 2013 seasons, including the powerful corticosteroid triamcinolone before his Tour de France win in 2012.

In a public statement made on Tuesday, Froome sought to distance himself from the criticism he and Wiggins now face.

“I take my position in the sport very seriously and I know that I have to not only abide by the rules, but also go above and beyond that to set a good example both morally and ethically,” the triple Tour champion said.

Chris Froome at this year's Vuelta a Espana (Getty)

“It is clear that the TUE system is open to abuse and I believe that this is something that the UCI and WADA needs to urgently address. At the same time there are athletes who not only abide by the rulers that are in place, but also those of fair play.”

“I have never had a ‘win at all costs’ approach in this regard. I am not looking to push the boundaries of the rules. I believe that this is something that athletes need to take responsibility for themselves, until more stringer protocols can be put in place.”

Under-fire Wiggins has also broken his silence on the controversy. Speaking on Sunday to Andrew Marrs, the former Team Sky member said: “I did not seek an unfair advantage.”

Wiggins explained that he had taken the controversial TUEs in order to combat his asthma.

“It was prescribed for allergies and respiratory problems,” he added. “I’ve been a lifelong sufferer of asthma and I went to my team doctor at the time and we went in turn to a specialist to see if there’s anything else we could do to cure these problems,” said Wiggins.

“[He] in turn said: ‘Yeah, there’s something you can do but you’re going to need authorisation from cycling’s governing body [the UCI].’”

Wiggins, along with Froome, acquired the appropriate authorisation from the UCI and, on this basis, have not technically broken any rules.

However, the ethics behind TUEs are disputed, with numerous athletes warning that the system is open to abuse, as Froome himself admits.