The Giro d’Italia is due to start for the 100th time as hundreds of cyclists race through the Italian countryside.

Riders will set off from Alghero in the north-west corner of Sardinia on Friday before spending the next three months in the saddle.

Google has chosen to celebrate the race's century of starts with a Doodle.

Here are five things you probably didn’t know about the race:

1. Although there have been 100 races, it is more than 100 years old

The competition started in 1908 when Italian sports journalist Tullo Morgagni convinced newspaper proprietor Emilio Costamagna that they needed stage an Italian tour to match the Tour de France which had started few years earlier.

The first race starting in Milan was announced for May 1909 and covered eight stages over 1,500 miles with 127 riders setting off.

But the race was soon put on hold between 1915 and 1918 following the outbreak of the First World War which saw Italian troops involved in bloody fighting in the Dolomites.

War put a stop to the race again from 1940 from 1945 but it has been held annually ever since.

2. It is one of the three “Grand Tour” races

Along with the Tour de France and the Vuelta in Spain, the Giro is one of the three “Grand Tours” which professional road cyclists regard as the most prestigious races in the world.

These races are now made up of 21 different stages over three months with rest days in between.

Cyclists like Chris Froome and Sir Bradley Wiggins regularly compete as winning all three races is a coveted prize.

The 2016 winner, Italian Vincenzo Nibali, is one of only six riders who have ever successfully won three Grand Tours during the course of their career.

Spanish rider Alejandro Valverde leading the Movistar team during the 2016 race (AFP/Getty Images)



3. Riders compete for the pink jersey

While Le Tour has the famous maillot jeune, in the Giro riders want the maglia rosa instead.

The overall winner is awarded the jersey at the end of the race while the winner of each individual stage can wear the jersey on the first day of the next stage.

Secondary classifications, such as the rider who gets the best time riding over the mountains or wins the specific time trial events along the route, give riders the opportunity to win other colours such as mauve or green.

4. Young riders have their own prize

Unlike many of the other races, younger riders who have perhaps not reached the pinnacle of their career can also win a special jersey during the tour.

The maglia bianca (white jersey) is awarded to the first-placed rider under 25.

World news in pictures







40 show all World news in pictures













































































1/40 2 May 2017 Mount Sinabung volcano spews thick volcanic ash as seen from Beganding village in Karo Getty Images

2/40 2 May 2017 A member of the Syrian civil defence, known as The White Helmets, teaches schoolchildren how to protect themselves in case of an air strike during a war safety awareness campaign conducted by the group in the rebel-held area of Harasta, on the northeastern outskirts of the capital Damascus Getty Images

3/40 2 May 2017 Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia Reuters

4/40 2 May 2017 Russian President Vladimir Putin greets German Chancellor Angela Merkel prior to their talks at the Bocharov Ruchei state residence in Sochi, Russia Reuters

5/40 2 May 2017 Israeli children look through binoculars during a display of Israeli Defense Forces equipment and abilities, as part of the celebrations for Israel's Independence Day marking the 69th anniversary, in the southern city of Sderot, Israel Reuters

6/40 2 May 2017 An Israeli girl plays with a rifle during a display of Israeli Defense Forces equipment and abilities, as part of the celebrations for Israel's Independence Day marking the 69th anniversary, in the southern city of Sderot, Israel Reuters

7/40 1 May 2017 Police block the street as smoke pours into the air following a series of loud blasts were heard in Toronto The Canadian Press via AP

8/40 1 May 2017 A Bolivarian National Guard water cannon puts out a gasoline bomb that fell on an armored vehicle during an opposition May Day march in Caracas, Venezuela AP

9/40 1 May 2017 An opposition activist clashes with the police during a march against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro held on May Day, in Caracas Getty Images

10/40 1 May 2017 Venezuelan opposition activists protect themselves and prepare to confront a water cannon, during clashes with police within a march against President Nicolas Maduro, held on May Day in Caracas Getty Images

11/40 1 May 2017 Venezuelan opposition activists clash with riot police as they demonstrate against President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas Getty Images

12/40 30 April 2017 A grid girl poses for a photographer ahead of the Formula One Russian Grand Prix at the Sochi Autodrom circuit in Sochi Getty Images

13/40 30 April 2017 Bystanders look at the wreckage of a bus after it rammed four cars and a motorcycle and came to rest at the bottom of a slope in Cianjur. At least 11 people were killed, when a bus rammed into several other vehicles in Indonesia's West Java province after a suspected brake failure Getty Images

14/40 30 April 2017 At least 11 people were killed, when a bus rammed into several other vehicles in Indonesia's West Java province after a suspected brake failure Getty Images

15/40 29 April 2017 Photo provided by US Customs and Border Protection shows a hearse, the casket and the bricks of marijuana it was carrying after agents stopped the vehicle at an immigration checkpoint on State Route 80 near Tombstone, Ariz AP

16/40 29 April 2017 European Heads of State meet during a EU summit in Brussels, Belgium Reuters

17/40 29 April 2017 Afghan warlord and ex-prime minister Gulbuddin Hekmatyar gestures as he speaks at a rally in Laghman province Getty Images

18/40 29 April 2017 Germany's Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives at a EU summit in Brussels, Belgium Reuters

19/40 29 April 2017 Participants dance during the costumed vintage bicycle cruising of the Tweed Run Budapest companionship, in downtown Budapest, Hungary EPA

20/40 29 April 2017 Participants ride bicycles during the costumed vintage bicycle cruising of the Tweed Run Budapest companionship, in downtown Budapest, Hungary EPA

21/40 29 April 2017 Microsoft founder Bill Gates returns a volley, during an exhibition tennis match in Seattle AP

22/40 29 April 2017 US military vehicles travel in the northeastern city of Qamishli, Syria Reuters

23/40 29 April 2017 People gesture at a US military vehicle travelling in Amuda province, northern Syria Reuters

24/40 29 April 2017 Emmanuel Macron, head of the political movement En Marche !, or Onwards !, and candidate for the 2017 presidential election, visits a stable as he campaigns near Poitiers, France Reuters

25/40 28 April 2017 Rescue workers attend to a wounded man on a stretcher in an alley in Manila, after a homemade pipe bomb exploded Getty Images

26/40 28 April 2017 A wounded honey bear which was entangled by a wild-boar trap arrives at a hospital in Banda Aceh, Aceh province, before its amputation surgery Getty Images

27/40 28 April 2017 Festival goers attend day 1 of 2017 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California Getty Images

28/40 28 April 2017 Festival goers attend day 1 of 2017 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Californi Getty Images

29/40 28 April 2017 A masked demonstrator gestures after protesters set a bus on fire during a general strike protest in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil AP

30/40 28 April 2017 Militarised police personnel in riot gear, fire tear gas at protestors blocking the road near the long-distance bus terminal during the nationwide strike called by unions opposing austerity reforms in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Getty Images

31/40 28 April 2017 A man covers his faces as buses burn after being set on fire by protestors during a nationwide general strike in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Getty Images

32/40 28 April 2017 The military police shoot against protesters during the nationwide strike called by unions opposing austerity reforms in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Getty Images

33/40 28 April 2017 King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima of the Netherlands hosted 150 guests at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam as part of the ongoing celebrations for His Majesty’s 50th birthday Getty Images

34/40 28 April 2017 King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands pose for a group picture with their guests after the dinner for 150 Dutch people to celebrate the king's 50th birthday in the Royal Palace in Amsterdam, Netherlands Getty Images

35/40 27 April 2017 US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump meet with Argentina's President Mauricio Macri and his wife, Juliana Awada, at the White House Reuters

36/40 27 April 2017 Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli security forces following a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, near the Jewish settlement of Beit El, north of the West Bank city of Ramallah Getty Images

37/40 27 April 2017 Israeli border policemen detain a Palestinian protester during clashes at a protest in support of Palestinian prisoners on hunger strike in Israeli jails, in the West Bank town of Bethlehem Reuters

38/40 27 April 2017 French presidential election candidate for the En Marche! movement Emmanuel Macron kicks a ball during a campaign visit to Sarcelles, north of Paris Getty Images

39/40 27 April 2017 People dance on a boat during King's Day celebrations in Amsterdam, Netherlands. The Netherlands is marking the 50th birthday of King Willem-Alexander with orange-clad citizens holding parties and street sales throughout the country AP

40/40 27 April 2017 Activists from Amnesty dressed as the Statue of liberty take part in a demonstration to mark the first 100 days in office of US President Donald Trump outside the US Embassy in London Getty Images

The classification was first introduced in 1976 before being discontinued in 1994 and reintroduced in 2007.

In all that time, the young rider has only ever won the overall classification in the same year twice: most recently Colombian Nairo Quintana claimed both prizes in 2014.

5. The Giro doesn't always start in Italy

Although the Giro has traditionally always started in Milan, the starting gun is occasionally moved to mark important events or when a lucrative sponsor comes calling.

The race has started in Rome on two different occasions – once in 1911 to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Italian unification and again in 2009 to celebrate the race's 100th birthday.

In total it has started outside Italy 12 times, most recently in Belfast in 2014 and in Apeldoorn in the Netherlands in 2016.