Colombia's Fernando Gaviria claimed a fourth victory of the Giro d'Italia on Friday's 13th stage to Tortona.

The 167-kilometres stage from Reggio Emilia finished as expected in a mass sprint and Gaviria (QuickStep-Floors) proved his pedigree as the fastest man in the race once more.

Ireland's Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) was second and Belgium's Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) third as Gaviria added to his victories on the third, fifth and 12th stages.

The top of the general classification was unchanged, with Holland's Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) in the pink jersey. Dumoulin has a lead of two minutes 23 seconds over Colombia's Nairo Quintana (Movistar) ahead of Saturday's 14th stage.

The 131km route from Castellania to Oropa features a summit finish, when Dumoulin's rivals could seek to regain some valuable time.

Holland's Dumoulin retains the pink jersey for now ( Getty )

Bauke Mollema (Trek-Segafredo) is third, 2mins 38secs behind. Britain's Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) is no longer in contention after withdrawing ahead of Friday's stage.

Thomas was nursing knee and shoulder injuries following last Sunday's crash, caused by a stationary police motorbike, and opted not to continue despite a second-placed finish behind Dumoulin in Tuesday's individual time-trial.

That saw Thomas enhance his hopes of a top-five finish, or possibly even a podium, but the pain was too much and he has now refocused on supporting Chris Froome in July's Tour de France.

The race against the clock also saw Dumoulin prove his credentials for overall victory in Milan on May 28.

But the overall hopefuls were able to keep their counsel on Friday as the sprint trains controlled the peloton.

And Gaviria came from behind to go up the right-hand side of the road and win by half a bike length from Bennett.

PA