Andre Greipel of Germany won a bunch sprint to take the second stage of the Giro d'Italia on Saturday and the pink jersey for the first time.

Greipel edged out Roberto Ferrari at the end of the hilly 221-kilometer (137-mile) leg from Olbia to Tortoli, crossing the line in just over six hours.

Jasper Stuyven was third on another slow day at the Giro, with lots of crosswinds and some headwinds.

Germany's Greipel of team Lotto-Soudal celebrates on the podium (Getty)



It appeared as if it would be a three-way sprint between Caleb Ewan, Fernando Gaviria, and Greipel, but Ewan's foot slipped out of the pedal after rubbing shoulders with Gaviria. The Australian, who was second on Friday, banged his handlebars in frustration.

Ewan was third in the overall standings, eight seconds behind Greipel. The latter, who rides for Lotto Soudal, has a four-second lead over Lukas Postlberger, who was the surprise winner on the opening day.

The riders cross the cobblestones ( Getty )

The third stage on Sunday is a 148-kilometer (92-mile) route from Tortoli to Cagliari, and the final leg in Sardinia. Monday is a rest day and the transfer to Sicily.

The 100th Giro ends on May 28.