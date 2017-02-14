Lance Armstrong faces a $100m (£79m) lawsuit by the US government after the disgraced cyclist lost his bid to block the legal action against him for cheating during his professional career.

45-year-old Armstrong was stripped of his seven Tour de France titles and ban from competing professionally for life in August 2012 after he admitted to using performances enhancing drugs throughout all seven of his Tour victories.

Armstrong dominated the world of road cycling between 1999 and 2005, representing the US Postal Service team from 1996 and 2004, but now the US government has been given permission to proceed with a lawsuit that alleges the American defrauded them, given that the cycling teams was publicly funded.

The suit was originally filed by Armstrong’s former teammate, Floyd Landis, before the government joined it in 2013.

Armstrong attempted to block the lawsuit, but a federal judge ruled on Monday that the case can go to trial, with Armstrong facing paying back up to $100m if found guilty.