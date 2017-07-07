A former British Tour de France cyclist has publicly disclosed a change in gender.

Philippa York published a statement on cyclingnews.com on Thursday, disclosing her identity as Robert Millar, the 1984 King of the Mountains at the Tour.

“As much as I've guarded my privacy over the years there are a few, I believe obvious, reasons to why I haven't had a public 'image' since I transitioned,” she wrote.

Tour de France 2017







11 show all Tour de France 2017



















1/11 Tour de France Getty

2/11 Tour de France Getty

3/11 Tour de France Getty

4/11 Tour de France Getty

5/11 Tour de France Getty

6/11 Tour de France Getty

7/11 Tour de France Peter Sagan appeared to push Mark Cavendish into the barriers EPA

8/11 Tour de France Cavendish suffered a fractured shoulder in the crash Getty

9/11 Tour de France Getty

10/11 Tour de France Mark Cavendish appeared to be nudged by Peter Sagan, who recovered to finish second Getty

11/11 Tour de France Getty

“Gratifyingly, times have moved on from 10 years ago when my family, friends and I were subjected to the archaic views and prejudice that some people and certain sections of the tabloid media held.

“Thankfully gender issues are no longer a subject of such ignorance and intolerance, there's a much better acceptance and understanding.”

Prior to Bradley Wiggins and Chris Froome’s Tour wins, the 58-year-old from Glasgow boasted the highest finish of any Briton in the race, winning three mountain stages and finishing fourth overall in 1984.



Having announced her transition, York will appear as part as ITV4’s coverage of this year’s Tour, joining the commentary team from 13 July for stages 12 to 14.

“I really am delighted to have accepted this new challenge with ITV4,” she said.

“I'm looking forward to the racing immensely and in terms of my personal and professional development I think this is the right time to return to a more active role in cycling too - the sport I've always loved.”

In an interview with The Guardian, York added: “I’ve known I was different since I was five years old, [but] what that difference was and how to deal with it has taken a fairly long time to come to terms with – all I will say is it hasn’t been an overnight process.

“There’s no one story line that fits everyone. For me personally, until given the right information there wasn’t a feeling of being trapped, rather it was more a case of the life I was living wasn’t the one I felt I ought to be having.”

Additional reporting by PA