Everton have announced plans to host a celebrity charity football match in memory of the late Bradley Lowery, who died earlier this month.

Sunderland fan Bradley died on 7 July after being diagnosed with a rare form of cancer named neuroblastoma when he was 18 months old. Bradley captured hearts across the country as he appeared at numerous matches as a mascot, with his family attempting to raise the funds needed for his treatment.

Bradley also struck up a close friendship with Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe, who visited him in hospital regularly, and he was given the chance to lead out the Blacks Cats as well as Everton and England before he died.

Even though Bradley was a Sunderland fan, he was offered the chance to be Everton mascot last season, and the club donated £200,000 to his charity appeal to help with his treatment.

Now, the Premier League club have announced that they will stage a celebrity charity match at Goodison Park on 3 September to raise further funds for the Bradley Lowery Foundation that will continue to help other sick children.

Everton chairman Bill Kenwright said: "I didn't know him for long but from the second he walked out onto the pitch with his beloved Sunderland against us, I felt an overwhelming need to support him.

"He was the loveliest lad - still an imp, but with the biggest heart."