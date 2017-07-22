Pedro taken to hospital with suspected concussion after clash with David Ospina

Pedro was taken to hospital after suffering a suspected concussion during Chelsea's pre-season victory against Arsenal - but manager Antonio Conte is confident the Spaniard could join his team-mates on the next leg of their tour.

The 29-year-old Spain international left the pitch midway through the first-half of the 3-0 friendly win over the Gunners at Beijing's Bird's Nest Stadium after a heavy collision with goalkeeper David Ospina.

But Conte is hopeful Pedro may travel with the club for Tuesday's clash against Bayern Munich at Singapore's National Stadium.

He told chelseafc.com: "Pedro went to the hospital and for sure he should be okay but I think he had concussion. For this reason, our doctor preferred to take him to the hospital and check him in the right way.

"It is a pity because in this period it is not good to have this type of injury but he should be okay. I am very happy for this.

"For sure he stays here (in Beijing) and then if the situation is okay he will come tomorrow to Singapore."

Michy Batshuayi was on target in each half as Chelsea saw off their Premier League rivals after Willian opening the scoring in China.

The Blues boss reserved praise for his two-goal striker, who moved to Stamford Bridge from Marseille last summer.

Michy Batshuayi hit a double against Arsenal ( Getty )

Conte added: "Last season it was a difficult season for Michy but don't forget he scored a very important goal to give us the title. After one year he is working very well and he is improving.

"For me the striker is very important, he is a point of reference.

"It is good to have this type of start but we have to continue to work a lot to improve on the physical and tactical aspect.

"Pre-season is very important. We must be happy for the commitment of the players and with our football."



PA