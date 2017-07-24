Chelsea’s new signing Alavaro Morata is in line to make his debut during Tuesday’s pre-season fixture against Bayern Munich in the International Champions Cup.

Morata took part in team training on Sunday and Antonio Conte has hinted that the Spaniard, who joined from Real Madrid, could start on the bench.

Pedro, who suffered multiple fractures after a clash with David Ospina during Chelsea's recent win over Arsenal, will not play while Bayern Munich have no fresh injury concerns with new signing James Rodriguez in line to start.

When is it?

The match kicks off on Tuesday 25 July at 12.35pm at Singapore's National Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The game isn’t being broadcast on television but can be streamed via Chelsea TV.

It’s a big game for…

Alvaro Morata: All eyes will be on Chelsea’s record signing who has joined the group for training and could make his debut from the bench. The Spanish striker can play in a variety of systems and can be used as a target man or nimble forward so it will be interesting to see where Conte fits him into his team. Morata’s fitness will be a concern as the striker is yet to play in a pre-season game.

Morata joins up with Chelsea on their pre-season tour (AFP)

Remember when…

Chelsea’s Champions League triumph over Bayern Munich in 2012 remains one of the greatest games in the club’s history. Roberto Di Matteo’s side took Bayern to penalties when Didier Drogba’s late goal levelled the score after Thomas Muller put the German team ahead. The final, taking place in Bayern’s Allianz Arena, saw Chelsea become the first London side to win the Champions League when Drogba scored the winning penalty in the shootout.

Player to watch…

James Rodriguez: Bayern Munich may have bagged the signing of the summer in James Rodriguez who joined the German champions on a two-year loan deal with the option to buy. Rodriguez made over 100 appearances for Real Madrid having joined the Spanish giants after catching the world’s eye at the 2014 World Cup. The Columbian midfielder had been linked with a move to either Chelsea or Manchester United but Rodriguez chose to work with ex-Chelsea boss Carlo Ancelotti and hopes to reach the same levels as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rodriguez in action for Bayern (Bongarts/Getty Images)

Last three meetings…

UEFA Super Cup

Chelsea 2 (Fernando Torres, Eden Hazard) Bayern Munich 2 (Franck Ribery, Javi Martinez) (Bayern Munich won 5-4 on penalties)

Champions League Final

Chelsea 1 (Drogba) Bayern Munich 1 (Muller) (Chelsea won 4-3 on penalties)

Champions League quarter-final second leg

Bayern Munich 3 (Pizarro, Scholl, Guerrero) Chelsea 2 (Lampard, Drogba) (Chelsea won 6-5 on aggregate)

Odds…

Chelsea to win: 13/5

Bayern Munich to win: 11/10

Draw: 11/5