Chelsea send Kenedy home from pre-season tour following 'offensive' Instagram messages

Kenedy has been sent home from Chelsea's tour of the Far East.

The 21-year-old was "strongly reprimanded and disciplined" at the weekend following Instagram posts that "caused great offense and hurt the feelings" to China.

The club and player apologised but the Brazilian has now been sent home with immediate effect as a result.

The since-deleted messages featured a profanity relating to China and a message mocking a security guard he photographed.

"Even though he quickly deleted the messages and apologised, and the club also apologised via our Chinese social media channels, the damage had already been done," the London club said at the weekend. "Chelsea Football Club once again solemnly and sincerely apologises.

"Kenedy's actions were a mistake that he will learn greatly from. His behaviour does not represent the entire team and does not align with the club's high expectations and strict requirements of its young players."

Chelsea have been on a pre-season tour of China ( Getty )

The messages were posted ahead of Chelsea's 3-0 victory over Arsenal in Beijing on Saturday.

"Everyone at Chelsea Football Club has the utmost respect and admiration for China and loves our Chinese fans," Chelsea said.

"It is because of this that the negative impact we have seen over the last two days has left us shocked and saddened. Once again, we sincerely apologise for the hurt caused to our Chinese fans as well as to the Chinese people."