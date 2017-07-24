Henrikh Mkhitaryan has 'no regrets' over Manchester United move but insists he 'must do better'

Henrikh Mkhitaryan believes he must “do better” as a player after a mixed first season at Manchester United but has no regrets leaving Borussia Dortmund for the Premier League.

The Armenian arrived to much fanfare at United but struggled to hit the ground running. He was notably substituted at half-time on his debut in the Manchester derby and was subsequently overlooked for the following two months.

Mkhitaryan eventually went on to reclaim his place in Mourinho’s plans, playing a particularly important role in the side’s Europa League campaign, but the 28-year-old has yet to produce the sort of form which saw United pay £26m for his services.

And although the former Bundesliga player of the year admits there’s room to improve, he insisted he has no regrets over the decision to join United.

“I think there is always a place to improve,” he said. “I am expecting something good because I know that you can always do better and better, there is no limit. I will try, I will try my best.

“It doesn’t matter how you did last year. It has been a good year for us, for me as well, because we won three titles. But I know for this upcoming season I can do better and better. I’m trying, I’m working hard on myself and I know that I will achieve more.

“I’m not saying just goals or assists. As well the playing style, the understanding between my team-mates, I mean everything.

He added: “Some people they say ‘you have been another player in Dortmund’ but I’m saying I never regret coming here. I am very happy and coming here I become another player.

“In these kind of moments, if you are giving up you are going to lose the meaning of the life. I mean you have to stay positive, you have to stay strong and work very hard because in one click everything can change and that’s what happened.”

Mkhitaryan added that Mourinho has not yet told him his preferred position in United’s set-up for the coming season. “Not yet because I am ready to play wherever he wants me to play. I don’t have a preference.”