Paris Saint-Germain full-back Dani Alves has urged his fellow Brazilian Neymar to "be brave" when it comes to considering a potential world-record transfer to the Ligue 1 giants.

Barcelona striker Neymar has been linked with a €222m [£198m] move to PSG, a deal which would see him become the most expensive player in the world, but neither club has spoken on the matter.

Former Barca man Alves, who moved to Paris from Juventus earlier this month, scored in PSG's Trophee des Champions victory over Monaco on Saturday and afterwards he discussed Neymar's situation.

Quoted in Marca, he said: "It's an important decision for him and it's the kind of decision men have to make. He's one of my best friends and I'll always want him by my side, but I cannot interfere.

"I helped him come to Barcelona, I did not make the decision for him, but I told him what Barcelona was like and he decided to move there. Decisions are for the brave and I am the bravest of all.

"I just want my friend to be happy wherever he is, although obviously if he were here that would be much better.

"It's a decision you have to make carefully but you have to be selfish. If I could advise one thing it would be: be brave, the world belongs to the brave."

Neymar, 25, was heavily involved in Barca's 3-2 friendly victory over La Liga arch-rivals Real Madrid in Miami on Saturday but speculation over his future has continued to intensify in recent days.

He was pictured storming out of training following an angry confrontation with new team-mate Nelson Semedo while another Brazilian playing for PSG, Thiago Silva, said details of a switch might emerge "soon".

Dani Alves scored in PSG's victory over Monaco on Saturday (Getty)

Barca defender Gerard Pique, who last week posted a picture of himself with Neymar on Instagram with the caption "se queda", meaning "he stays" has admitted he is unsure whether the forward will remain at Nou Camp heading into the 2017-18 season, claiming his online post was a "gut thing".

Following the Miami friendly at the Hard Rock Stadium new Barca boss Ernesto Valverde expressed his desire to keep Neymar on board as the Catalans look to reclaim their Spanish title from Real.

Gerard Pique suggested Neymar would stay at Barcelona on Sunday (Twitter / @3gerardpique)

"I try to talk about what is happening right now," he said in quotes carried by Marca. "Neymar is here with us, we count on him and we think that he should help us out this year."

Real captain Sergio Ramos hopes he has faced Neymar - in a Barca shirt at least - for the "last time".

"I have a good relationship with him," the Spanish defender told Marca. "We changed shirts at the end and I hope that's the last time I get a Barca one from him, that wouldn't be a problem for us at all!

Neymar is being heavily linked with a world record move to PSG (Getty)

"He didn't tell me anything. Everyone is free to decide their own future.

"I think he is a great player and a key man for Barcelona - it's up to him to decide his future."

PA