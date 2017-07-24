1/26 Harry Kane (Tottenham) Tottenham’s talisman won the race for the Golden Boot in the 2016/17 season by scoring 29 goals in the Premier League. Harry Kane’s range of goals, which included four hat-tricks, was integral to Tottenham’s title-challenging season where they finished second in the league. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

2/26 Harry Kane (Tottenham) Harry Kane signed a new contract which keeps him at Spurs until 2022 and makes him the highest earner in the club’s history. The English forward has targeted 100 league goals by the end of the 2017-18 season, which will require a tally of 22 next season. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

3/26 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Sergio Aguero scored 20 goals in his first season under new manager Pep Guardiola but injuries and the arrival of Gabriel Jesus in January limited his game time. COLORSPORT/WINSTON BYNORTH

4/26 Sergio Aguero (Manchester City) Aguero has vowed to stay at City and win the Champions League with the Manchester club but was rumoured to be a target for Chelsea before they signed Alvaro Morata. His grip on a first team place may be under threat next season as Pep may favour Jesus over Aguero who has been at City since 2011. COLORSPORT/WINSTON BYNORTH

5/26 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Alexis Sanchez scored the highest number of goals in an Arsenal shirt after being moved inside to a central striker role. His return of 24 goals was not enough for Arsenal to clinch Champions League football which has prompted reports of his want-away. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

6/26 Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal) Sanchez, who joined Arsenal for £31million in 2014, scored 13 in his second season at the Emirates when Arsenal finished second behind Leicester in the Premier League. COLORSPORT/DANIEL BEARHAM

7/26 Diego Costa (Chelsea) Diego Costa was a key player in Antonio Conte’s first season at Chelsea where he picked up his second Premier League winners medal. His aggressive style of play has divided opinion but he has been a serial goal scorer wherever he has played. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

8/26 Diego Costa (Chelsea) Costa has fallen out of favour with Conte and is searching for a new club after being told he is not part of the Italian’s plans. Alavro Morata’s arrival all but confirmed Costa’s exit from Chelsea where he scored 52 Premier League goals, won two titles and one League Cup. COLORSPORT/DANIEL BEARHAM

9/26 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Olivier Giroud has endured constant criticism during his time at Arsenal but has always let his goals do the talking. The Frenchman, who may be fighting for his place at Arsenal next season after the arrival of Alexandre Lacazette, enjoyed long spells in the team and scored 12 goals in the league. Colorsport /Andrew Cowie

10/26 Olivier Giroud (Arsenal) Giroud arrived at Arsenal in 2012 after winning the Ligue 1 league with Montpellier and has consistently been a part of the French international set-up. Colorsport /Andrew Cowie

11/26 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) The Jamie Vardy story started to decline after Leicester’s Premier League winning season was followed by a disappointing defence of their title. Stories of Vardy’s film died down in the 2016-17 Premier League season where he scored under half of the goals he managed in the previous campaign. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

12/26 Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) 2015-16 was the year of the Vardy. The Englishman, who started his career in non-league, was the talisman in Leicester’s historic season and holds the record for consecutive Premier League matches score in: 11. Colorsport / Lynne Cameron

13/26 Romelu Lukaku (Everton and Manchester United) Romelu Lukaku became the second highest Premier League signing when Manchester United beat Chelsea to the £72million attacker. The Belgian’s value was a result of another high-scoring season at Everton where he scored 25 goals. Shaun Boggust / Colorsport

14/26 Romelu Lukaku (Everton and Manchester United) Lukaku has formed a close relationship with Paul Pogba and will be United’s main source of goals next season. The 24-year-old was sold by current manager Jose Mourinho to Everton when the pair were together at Chelsea. Colorsport / Lynne Cameron

15/26 Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) Christian Benteke’s move from Aston Villa to Liverpool did not work out for the Belgian who is enjoying life back in the first team at Crystal Palace. Last season the forward benefitted from the Eagles’ direct style of play but may have to change his game as Frank de Boer looks to alter Palace’s game to a more possession-based approach. Shaun Boggust / Colorsport

16/26 Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace) Benteke has been repeatedly linked with big-money moves to China, and recently Chelsea, but the 26 year-old insists he is happy with life at Crystal Palace. Shaun Boggust / Colorsport

17/26 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Eden Hazard lit up the Premier League with an explosive start to life in at Chelsea and has become a fan-favourite at Stamford Bridge. Hazard failed to find his usual form in the 2015-16 season but has found a new lease of life under Antonio Conte. COLORSPORT/DANIEL BEARHAM

18/26 Eden Hazard (Chelsea) Once tipped to win the Ballon d’Or by Jose Mourinho, Hazard remains an important player in Chelsea’s team and continues to attract the interest of top European clubs including Real Madrid for his assists and creative style of play. COLORSPORT/DANIEL BEARHAM

19/26 Sadio Mane (Southampton and Liverpool) Sadio Mane’s first season at Liverpool gave Jurgen Klopp, who spent £34million to prise him from Southampton, plenty to smile about. Mane linked well with Roberto Firmino and Philippe Coutinho to form a fearsome attack at Liverpool but an injury in March prematurely ended his season. Shaun Boggust / Colorsport

20/26 Sadio Mane (Southampton and Liverpool) Mane attracted interest from several Premier League rivals with two good seasons at Southampton where he arrived from Red Bull Salzburg with a relatively unknown reputation. Shaun Boggust / Colorsport

21/26 Jermain Defoe (Sunderland and Bournemouth) Having kept Sunderland in the Premier League the previous season, Jermain Defoe followed it up with another stellar season in the North-East, but his 15 goals were not enough for the Black Cats with four games to go at the end of the season. Shaun Boggust / Colorsport

22/26 Dele Alli (Tottenham) Dele Alli showed he is one of the most promising young talents in the Premier League with a fruitful season which returned 18 goals for the 21 year old. Alli’s range of goals range of finishes and link up play with international teammate Harry Kane was particularly effective for Spurs. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

23/26 Dele Alli (Tottenham) In an age where world class midfielders can cost Premier League clubs up to £89million, Alli’s £5million move from MK Dons to Tottenham was a brilliant piece of business. Mauricio Pochettino immediately showed faith in Alli and continuously played him in the first team in his inaugural Premier League season. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

24/26 Riyad Mahrez (Leicester City) Riyad Mahrez caught the eye of many Premier League sides with his trickery and vision which lead Leicester to the Premier League title in 2016. The Algerian winger, like many of Leicester’s players, endured a tough time in Claudio Ranieri’s second season with the Foxes and could not rediscover the form which saw him win the PFA Player of the Year 2015-16. Colorsport / Andrew Cowie

25/26 Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) Gylfi Sigurdsson has been named Swansea’ Player of the Year for the last two seasons for his consistent and commanding performances in midfield. Such accolades have attracted interest from Premier League clubs including big spenders Everton. Colorsport / Winston Bynorth