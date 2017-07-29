  1. Sport
Transfer news live: Liverpool chase Naby Keita alternatives, Arsenal still active and Tottenham receive blow

All the latest news from the crazy world of the summer transfer window

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on the future of Gareth Bale with the news that the Welsh star could be made available if Real Madrid make progress with their £160m pursuit of Kylian Mbappe.

Real are looking to break the transfer world record with a move for Monaco striker Mbappe, and if they see room to move in the summer window, they could look to sell former Tottenham wing Bale to free up the additional funds needed for the teenager.

That would open the door for United to move for the 28-year-old, with The Independent revealing this week that Jose Mourinho is monitoring his situation in the knowledge that United are the only club that Bale will leave Madrid for.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are determined to dig in and not allow Philippe Coutinho to join Barcelona, although their resolve will be tested if the Catalans follow up their interest with an official bid in the coming days.

Finally, Arsenal are said to still be in for Monaco forward Thomas Lemar, although his future could depend heavily on the Ligue 1 side’s ability to hold on to Mbappe this summer.

Josep Bartomeu would not explicitly say that Barcelona are pursuing Philippe Coutinho, but he may as well have.
 
Barcelona president speaks out about Philippe Coutinho interest

Mauricio Pochettino isn't happy with his Chelsea counterpart Antonio Conte...
 
The Spurs manager was less than impressed with Conte's comments about Tottenham's lack of transfer activity.
 

Rangers misfit Michael O'Halloran has returned to St Johnstone on a six-month loan.

 

Former Gers boss Mark Warburton splashed out £500,000 to land the pacey wideman from Saints back in January 2016.

But he struggled to break into the Light Blues line-up and has now been allowed to rejoin Tommy Wright's Perth set-up.

"Rangers can confirm today that Michael O'Halloran has joined St Johnstone on loan until January," a club statement read.

Gylfi Sigurdsson has been left out of Swansea’s squad for their pre-season clash at Birmingham City amidst rumours he could be on the verge of joining Everton.

On Sigurdsson‘s omission, the club have said: “Gylfi Sigurdsson will not feature as it was agreed between the club and player that he would sit this game out due to the current transfer speculation surrounding him.”

Of course, Neymar's angry confrontation with Semedo doesn't just effect Barcelona...
 
Here's out Chief Football Writer Miguel Delaney on why his tantrum could rock this summer's transfer window.
 
Good morning and welcome to our transfer live blog. 
 
Yesterday's news was, of course, dominated by an explosive video of Neymar storming out of a training session, fueling speculation that he is on the verge of quitting Barcelona for PSG.

Neymar was pictured storming out of Barcelona training following an angry confrontation with new team-mate Nelson Semedo as speculation over the Brazilian's future continues to intensify.

The 25-year-old, linked with a big-money transfer to Paris St Germain throughout the summer, appeared to be involved in a heated argument with Semedo during a training session in Miami ahead of Saturday's pre-season friendly against Real Madrid.

Neymar reportedly took exception to a challenge from Semedo, who recently signed from Benfica, and squared up to the right-back until Javier Mascherano quickly intervened.

But while Semedo walked away Neymar was restrained by Sergio Busquets and then threw his bib on the floor before kicking a ball at a vacant goal in anger and leaving the pitch.

Neymar storms out of Barcelona training session

 

