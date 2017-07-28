Chelsea humbled Premier League rivals Arsenal 3-0 in their first pre-season friendly but slumped to a 3-2 defeat against Bayern Munich in their last match.

Antonio Conte handed Alvaro Morata his debut from the bench and the £72m striker provided an assist for Michy Batshuayi’s second goal.

Inter are battling to keep hold Ivan Perisic, who has been linked with a £48million move to Manchester United, as they prepare for a return to the Europa League.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 12.35pm BST on Saturday 29 July, at the Singapore National Stadium

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on the subscription service Premier Sports. Fans can also listen to live commentary on Chelsea TV.

It’s a big game for…

Alvaro Morata came on in the second half of Chelsea’s defeat against Bayern Munich and played on the left wing as part of a front three with Batshuayi and Willian. Morata’s 27 minute cameo got Chelsea fans excited despite not having a shot on goal.

The former Real Madrid forward showed he was the complete package with threatening runs from deep and link up play on the edge of the box. Morata has been working on his fitness while training with the first team and could start on Saturday.

Remember when…

Jose Mourinho’s Inter Milan beat his former club Chelsea over two legs in the Champions League round of 16 in 2010.

At the San Siro, Inter gave themselves the advantage winning 2-1 on the night. In the second leg, Samuel Eto’o scored the only goal and Inter Milan progressed to the next round and went on to win the competition.

Player to watch…

Ivan Perisic has been identified by Jose Mourinho as a key player he wants to bring to Manchester United. The Croatian winger scored 11 goals and provided eight assists last season which caught the eye of top clubs in Europe.

Prediction

Head to head

Inter 2 (Milito, Cambiasso) Chelsea 1 (Kalou)

Champions League, February 2010

Chelsea 0 Inter 1 (Eto’o)

Champions League, March 2010

Odds

Chelsea win: 3/4

Draw: 11/4

Inter win: 7/2